IWTC Corry Station Sailors Perform in Martin Luther King Jr. Parade

The PAC provided band and marching drill components to the parade to commemorate the life and work of Dr. King, while also showcasing the talents of the Sailors participating in the event.



The drill component’s drill master Cryptologic Technician Collection 1st Class Andrew C. Ebel, an instructor onboard IWTC Corry Station, said he was proud of the performance of his talented and hardworking team, and was honored to be a part of the tribute to the legacy of a great man.



Chief Petty Officer Trevel Dixon, an instructor onboard IWTC, expressed his pride in his team's participation, saying, “It's an honor to represent IWTC Corry Station and the Navy in such a significant community event and to pay homage to Dr. King and his legacy.”



The PAC's involvement in the parade also provided an opportunity to highlight the Navy's commitment to involvement in their communities. By participating in events like these, the PAC and by extension IWTC Corry Station, reminds the local community of the support the Navy provides and the values they instill in their Sailors.



