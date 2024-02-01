Startup City Cahul: over 34,000 people develop their businesses and digital skills in southern Moldova

From 2020 until today, over 34,000 pupils, students, teachers, entrepreneurs, experts, and IT professionals from Cahul and the southern region of Moldova have benefited from training, funding and development support from the European Union. Many of the young people who took digitalisation courses later launched their online businesses. Fifty-five per cent of the project’s beneficiaries are women.

These are the results achieved by the EU-funded project ‘EU4Moldova: Startup City Cahul’ one year ahead of its completion by the end of 2024.

Other intermediate results of the project include the opening of 15 digital labs, 28,000 children who are studying or have studied at least one STEM subject, 1,235 teachers trained in at least one IT subject, 36 accelerated start-ups, and financial support of €400,000 for SMEs, start-ups, NGOs and public institutions to integrate digital solutions.

For example, Iulia Zgherea created a fitness platform for new mothers, after completing a course supported by the project. Initially, Iulia participated in a Web Design course as part of ICT4Women, and later enrolled in the ‘Creating a web page’ course. Thanks to the courses, the young woman managed to create the FitMama platform, intended for women who want to keep themselves in good physical shape.

