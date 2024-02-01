Over 140,000 tonnes of life-saving and critical supplies sent to Ukraine via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism

Today, the European Commission reached a new milestone – over 140,000 tonnes of in-kind assistance delivered to Ukraine. This amount makes the provided assistance the largest ever operation supported by the EU’s Emergency Response Coordination Centre.

This aid has been donated by 32 countries since the activation of the EU Civil Protection Mechanism on 15 February 2022 and channelled via EU logistics hubs in Poland, Romania and Slovakia.

The donations cover a wide diversity of items and sectors, including ambulances, fire engines, power generators, transformers, de-mining equipment, shelter supplies, medicines, and much more. The overall financial value of the assistance is estimated at around €796 million.

The latest substantial delivery via the Mechanism was 45,000 tonnes of road salt donated by the Netherlands. Delivered over the past 8 months, and equivalent to around 1,800 trucks, this salt is crucial for keeping the Ukrainian road infrastructure functional during the harsh winter months, also to ensure that emergency relief reaches people in need across the country.

