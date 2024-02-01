VCNO Visits Millington, Pensacola Focused on Navy’s Recruiting Efforts

Washington, DC – Vice Chief of Naval Operations Jim Kilby traveled to Millington, Tennessee, and Pensacola, Florida, to meet with Navy leadership and Sailors leading the Navy’s recruiting and personnel efforts, Jan. 30-31.

Kilby started his trip at Naval Support Activity Mid-South in Millington, Tennessee, with updates on MyNavy Career Center and Assignments, and the Detailing Marketplace from Rear Adm. Wayne Baze, Commander, Navy Personnel Command; Rear Adm. Kevin Kennedy, Assistant Commander for Career Management, PERS-4, Navy Personnel Command; and Rear Adm. Stuart Satterwhite, Commander, MyNavy Career Center.

"Our team provides the Fleet with ready warfighters, matching the right Sailor to the right job, to assure mission success for America's Navy,” said Baze. “We do this by providing unprecedented quality of service to Sailors and their families throughout their career."

Kilby also toured the Navy’s Recruiting Operations Center and continued the discussion on the Navy’s recruiting efforts.

The ROC was established in 2023 and enhances Navy recruiting by streamlining tasks, troubleshooting challenges, and offering a dedicated hotline for support. It reduces administrative burdens on recruiters, enhances the experience for potential recruits, and aligns with the Navy's mission to make recruiting more efficient.

“This is a true testament of our commitment to look at recruiting from a problem-solving lens,” said Kilby. “It’s incredibly impressive to see the efforts Navy Recruiting Command has put in place to support our front-line talent seekers who are out there recruiting the best of America. We know we’re competing with all other options and this is one way we’re winning.”

Participating along the tour was Rear Adm. Jeffrey Czerewko, Commander, Naval Education and Training Command, and Rear Adm. Alexis “Lex” Walker, Commander, Navy Recruiter Command.

“The ROC is an example of what happens when you give our Sailors the tools to succeed and empower them to make change,” said Walker. “It’s all about supporting our people, the recruiters and new recruits we’re bringing into our Navy every day.”

Kilby continued his recruiting discussion at Naval Air Station Pensacola, Florida, Jan. 31.

At an all hands call with recruiters at Navy Recruiting Orientation Unit, Kilby acknowledged the immense job the Navy’s recruiters play into the future of the fleet.

“You have the most important job in the Navy,” said Kilby. “You’re coming into an extremely challenging recruiting environment, but you’re not doing this alone. Recruiting is an effort that involves every Sailor and every officer at all levels. Every one of us is a recruiter and you are joining that effort in a critical and focused role at a critical time.”

NORU is the Navy’s sole recruiting schoolhouse, training over 3,500 enlisted and officer personnel every year in professional sales, prospecting techniques, marketing, applicant processing, recruiting terminology, leadership, ethical behavior, and activity analysis.

The Navy is adapting to increased recruiting competition by increasing enlisted bonuses, returning the loan repayment program, raising the maximum enlistment age limit, allowing tattoo waivers, and the Future Sailor Preparatory Course at boot camp.

“Navy Recruiting Command is an organization fully invested in self-assessment and self-correction, they are increasing their performance measurably every day,” said Czerewko. “They are telling the story of the U.S. Navy as it operates from seabed to space, presenting a compelling and exciting vision for the best America has to offer.”

Kilby also held small group discussions with command triads stationed on the base to discuss challenges they face.

“Building a learning team comes by establishing a culture of trust and respect,” said Kilby. “Whether you’re a seaman, petty officer, member of the Chief’s Mess or Wardroom, a CO, a commodore, a strike group commander - we need to reward those who are transparent, who “embrace the red” and ask for help.”

VCNO’s visit to Millington and Pensacola underscores the Navy’s commitment to bringing qualified and motivated future Sailors into the Navy to maintain our warfighting readiness.

Every Sailor is an ambassador for the Navy. Follow the link for more tools and recruiting resources: https://etoolbox.cnrc.navy.mil/esar.html