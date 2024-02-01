FBLA Opens Call for Board Applications Seeking Business/Industry Representative with Diverse Perspective and Background for Youth Development Organization

Reston, Virginia, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Future Business Leaders of America, Inc. (FBLA), the nation’s largest business career and technical student organization (CTSO), is seeking a business and industry applicant for its Board of Directors. The three-year term runs August 1, 2024 through July 31, 2027.

Professionals currently employed in a management-level position in a business or industry who show an interest in student achievement and understand the value of student organizations to educational programs are encouraged to apply.

The Board member will work closely with other business/industry representatives, business educators, and national student leaders to set a strategic direction for the association and ensure that its resources are aligned with its mission of inspiring and preparing community-minded business leaders in a global society.

“As a CTSO, FBLA has a vital role to play in workforce development as an employee pipeline,” FBLA President & CEO Alexander T. Graham said. “Having business and industry leaders at the Board table is critical to ensuring that FBLA’s programs and student outcomes are aligned with the needs of employers.”

FBLA believes that diversity of thought, experience, and background is essential in providing a well-rounded experience for its volunteer leadership, professional staff, and student members. In that spirit, business professionals with diverse life experiences, heritages, backgrounds, and viewpoints are encouraged to apply.

FBLA is looking for a business/industry professional who can:

Attend four Board meetings throughout each program year (August 1 – July 31)

Actively serve on committees and attend monthly virtual meetings

Advocate for organization needs in the business community and among colleagues and peers

Bring diverse experiences and viewpoints

Understand the value of student organizations in career and workforce development

Actively participate in a three-year term of August 1, 2024, through July 31, 2027

FOR MORE INFORMATION: Additional information is available on the Board Information Sheet.

TO APPLY: Please complete the online application before 5:00 p.m. ET on February 19, 2024.



Future Business Leaders of America, Inc. is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) education association with more than 193,000 middle school, high school, and college members worldwide. FBLA inspires and prepares students to become community-minded business leaders in a global society through relevant career preparation and leadership experiences. The association is headquartered in Reston, Virginia, just outside of Washington, D.C. For more information, visit fbla.org.

