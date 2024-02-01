Heat Transfer Fluids Market to See Explosive Growth 2020-2027, Industry to reach USD 2.0 billion by 2027

Heat Transfer Fluids Market

The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape.

Global Heat transfer fluids market is segmented on the basis of type, end-use industry, and region.” — Eswara Prasad

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the research report published by Allied Market Research, Global Heat Transfer Fluids Market was valued at $1.5 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $2.0 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, top segments, business performance, and competitive landscape. The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Get a sample copy of this report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6113

Based on the end-use, the market is classified into chemical, oil & gas, food & beverages, pharmaceutical, renewable energy, automotive, HVAC & refrigeration, and others. The chemical segment accounted for the highest market share, contributed to more than one-fifth of the global heat transfer fluids market in 2019. The segment is estimated to lead the trail throughout the forecast period. Nevertheless, the renewable energy segment would showcase the highest CAGR of 6.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Global Heat transfer fluids market is segmented on the basis of type, end-use industry, and region. Based on type, the market is further divided into mineral oils, synthetic fluids, glycols, and others. The mineral oils segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the global market. Additionally, the market is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period. On the other hand, the synthetic fluids segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.5% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on region, the market across Europe contributed to the highest market share in terms of revenue, accounting for nearly one-third of the global heat transfer fluids market in 2019. Furthermore, the segment would rule the roost throughout the forecast period. At the same time, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

Get Enquiry on This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/6113

Europe accounted for the major share in 2019 in the global heat transfer fluids market. This is due to rising population coupled with increasing energy demand has propelled the power and energy sector growth. Ongoing construction of new solar plants along with existing demand in industrial sectors including, automotive and metal processing is anticipated to drive the industry demand in the region.

By End Use Industry

Chemical

Oil & Gas

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceutical

Renewable Energy

Automotive

HVAC & Refrigeration

Others (Electronics and Aerospace

By Type

Mineral Oils

Synthetic Fluids

Glycols

Others

Key market players profiled in the market report including Indian Oil Corporation Ltd., Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd., Eastman Chemical Company, The Dow Chemical Company, BP p.l.c, Clariant International Ltd., Royal Dutch Shell plc, Phillips 66, Chevron Corporation, and Exxon Mobil Corporation.

Purchase Options: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/heat-transfer-fluid-market/purchase-options

Key benefits for stakeholders

The heat transfer fluids market analysis covers in-depth information of major industry participants.

Porter’s five forces analysis helps analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

Major countries have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

The report provides in-depth analysis of the heat transfer fluids market forecast for the period 2020-2027.

The report outlines the current heat transfer fluids market trends and future scenario of the global heat transfer fluids market from 2019 to 2027 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

Key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are explained in the study.

Similar Reports -

Hydraulic Fluids Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/hydraulic-fluids-market-A08765

Synthetic Lubricants & Functional Fluids Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/synthetic-lubricants-and-functional-fluids-market

Engineered fluids Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/engineered-fluids-market

Fracking Fluid Market

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/fracking-fluid-market-A06386

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.