Oklahoma the First Stop on O’Leary’s Competitive State Investment Tour

In late January, Shark Tank star Kevin O’Leary spent the day in Oklahoma as part of his “competitive state investment tour.” The tour also includes visits to North Dakota and West Virginia.

“I am excited that Kevin O’Leary chose to come and check out the energy advantage Oklahoma has. We are making Oklahoma the most business friendly state in the nation and I’m glad Kevin O’Leary sees potential for his new endeavor here,” said Governor Stitt in a statement.

The visit included a dinner with Governor Stitt and various private equity investors from the state, a tour of the USA Rare Earth facility in Stillwater, lunch with members of Governor Stitt’s cabinet and Oklahoma business executives and an Energy Innovation Roundtable at the OSU Hamm Institute for American Energy.

In a post on X, O’Leary said, “During our meeting, we discussed Oklahoma’s potential as a hub for data centers, the ‘new oil’ of our era. I’m excited about the future and proud to play a part in bringing global attention to the opportunities here in Oklahoma.”