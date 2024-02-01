Submit Release
IPC Partners with the Institute for American Apprenticeship to Announce Funding Opportunities to Reimburse Participation in IPC’s Registered Apprenticeship Program

Bannockburn, Illinois, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPC, the leading association for electronics manufacturing, and the Institute of American Apprenticeship (IAA) will offer two grant opportunities to companies offering apprenticeships.
One grant offers funding for a first-time apprentice program, given to new employers adopting apprenticeships. The grant provides $375 per apprentice.
          The second grant offers full reimbursement for the cost of related technical instruction, equal to $500 per apprentice. The funding for this grant is available through June 2024, and seats are limited.
“We are excited to join IAA to offer funding opportunities for apprenticeship programs,” said David Hernandez, IPC vice president of education. “Apprenticeships help to address the workforce shortage by providing unique opportunities for learning. In addition, the two funding sources can be combined for added value allowing a company to be reimbursed in full for the related technical instruction and receive an additional $375 per new apprentice in the first cohort.
For more information and assistance with this opportunity, please contact Victoria Hawkins, director of workforce grants and proposals at VictoriaHawkins@ipc.org. To learn more about the funding and an upcoming webinar, visit www.ipc.org/workforce-training-apprentice-funding.

About IPC
IPC (www.IPC.org) is a global industry association based in Bannockburn, Ill., dedicated to the competitive excellence and financial success of its 3,200 member companies which represent all facets of the electronics industry, including design, printed board manufacturing, electronics assembly, advanced packaging and testing. As a member-driven organization and leading source for industry standards, training, market research and public policy advocacy, IPC supports programs to meet the needs of an estimated $2 trillion global electronics industry. 


Sandy Gentry, Communications Director
IPC 
847-597-2871
SandyGentry@ipc.org

