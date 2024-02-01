The Transportation Industry’s Biggest Names to Headline ACT Expo 2024

Top executives from J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc., Pilot Travel Centers LLC, Penske Truck Leasing, Navistar, Daimler Truck North America, Volvo Trucks North America, and Mack Trucks confirmed to speak.

Santa Monica, California, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Organizers of the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo, the largest advanced commercial vehicle technology event, announced an incredible mainstage speaker lineup for Tuesday, May 21 – including keynote presentations from top executives at J.B. Hunt, Transport Inc. and Pilot Travel Centers, and an executive panel featuring leaders from the world’s leading heavy-duty truck OEMs. The 13th annual fleet-focused event is taking place May 20-23, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Two New Keynote Speakers Announced:

Shelley Simpson, President, J.B. Hunt Transport, Inc., one of North America's largest fleet operators, will spotlight the company’s sustainability journey including its experience deploying zero-emission trucks and installing onsite charging depots.

Adam Wright, Chief Executive Officer, Pilot Travel Centers LLC, North America's largest travel center operator, will share valuable insight into how the company is positioning itself to shape the future of energy and meet its customers increasing needs for low-carbon fuels and high-powered charging infrastructure.

CEO Roundtable on Scaling Vehicle Electrification

The same day, a panel of powerhouse OEM executives who are leading the freight transportation’s decarbonization journey will take a deep dive into the electric truck market and debate the pace at which zero-emission trucks will be deployed at a significantly greater scale. Attendees will hear how the evolving regulatory landscape is impacting the industry, as well as the strategic partnerships the OEMs have formed to ensure the availability of infrastructure for customers investing in zero-emission trucks. This CEO roundtable will be moderated by the president of one of the largest transportation services providers in North America:

Art Vallely, President, Penske Truck Leasing (Moderator)

(Moderator) Mathias Carlbaum, Chief Executive Officer, Navistar

John O’Leary, President and Chief Executive Officer, Daimler Truck North America

Jonathan Randall, President, Mack Trucks

Peter Voorhoeve, President, Volvo Trucks North America

Jason Skoog, General Manager, Peterbilt & Vice President, PACCAR

“We’ve assembled the top executives from the world’s most prominent truck manufacturers together on one panel. This opportunity to hear candid insights on the challenges and opportunities to accelerating zero-emission truck market from the visionaries that are steering the future of the industry is unprecedented,” said Erik Neandross, President of GNA, a TRC Company, the producers of ACT Expo. “In addition, our 2024 ACT Expo keynote lineup promises to ignite inspiration and innovation, setting the stage for a transformative dialogue in the world of advanced transportation technologies and clean fuels.”

Earlier this month, ACT Expo announced the full agenda and first keynote, Roger Alm, President of Volvo Trucks. The four-day, fleet-focused conference will spotlight the trends, technologies, funding programs, and policies revolutionizing the industry. Attendees will learn from more than 180 transportation and fleet experts through real-world fleet case studies, technical workshops, executive panels, dynamic keynote presentations, and deep-dive breakout sessions.

Since 2011, ACT Expo has provided fleet managers with an unmatched opportunity to connect with solution providers for the entire clean transportation ecosystem and learn best practices to deploy advanced clean vehicles spanning all weight classes, applications, and fuel types, including battery-electric, hydrogen fuel cell, propane, and natural gas vehicles, along with autonomous and connected technologies and renewable fuels. The massive expo hall will highlight more than 350 exhibitors and sponsors displaying new, advanced commercial vehicle technologies.

Supported by presenting sponsors Daimler Truck North America, Penske Transportation Solutions, and Shell, ACT Expo is the official annual meeting place for fleet transportation stakeholders focused on achieving both economic and environmental sustainability. The 2023 event drew more than 12,000 attendees, with participation forecasted to increase based on early registration numbers. The move to the Las Vegas Convention Center will accommodate the increasing number of exhibitors, advanced vehicles, and clean transportation solutions on display in the exhibit hall.

About the Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo

ACT Expo is North America’s largest conference and expo showcasing solutions that drive economic and environmental fleet sustainability. Annually, ACT Expo combines the best educational content in the industry with a massive exhibit hall showcasing the most innovative technologies on the market today. In its 13th year, ACT Expo will take place May 20-23, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center and is expected to assemble more than 12,000 attendees and 2,700 fleets seeking strategies for the advanced vehicle and alternative fuels transition. The annual event is produced by Gladstein, Neandross & Associates (GNA), a TRC Company and the leading North American consulting firm specializing in market development for low- and zero-emission transportation technologies, infrastructure, and ultra-low carbon fuels for commercial transportation. Learn more at www.actexpo.com and www.gladstein.org.

