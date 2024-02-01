Non-Contact Infrared Thermometer Market Size is Expected to Reach $931.56 Million by 2031 | Growing at a CAGR of 9.83%

Global Non-Contact Infrared Thermometer Market Trends

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report on the Non-Contact Infrared Thermometer Market by Mounting Type (Handheld, Fixed), by Application Area (Medical, Industrial), by Distance to Spot Ratio (6, 1 to 12, 1, 13, 1 to 20, 1, 21, 1 to 50, 1, >50, 1): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

The global non-contact infrared thermometer market was valued at $368.50 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $931.56 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.83% from 2022 to 2031

A non-contact infrared thermometer is a temperature measuring device. These are used in industry & in home, in applications including food preparation, manufacturing, medical & scientific testing and procedures. In addition, increase in demand for non-contact infrared thermometer in healthcare industry drives the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Non-contact infrared thermometers rely on the principle that the electrical resistance of metal changes with temperature. Moreover, surge in adoption rate of digital infrastructure backed by technological development facilitate numerous growth opportunities during the forecast period.

The non-contact infrared thermometer market share is expected to witness notable growth during the forecast period, owing to extensive usage in various industries around the globe. Moreover, ascending global automation and predictive maintenance analysis for routine checkup of equipment in manufacturing industries is expected to propel the non-contact infrared thermometer market growth during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis:

The competitive environment of the non-contact infrared thermometer industry is further examined in the report. It includes details about the key players in the market's strengths, product portfolio, non-contact infrared thermometer market share and size analysis, operational results, and market positioning. It comprises the actions taken by the players to grow and expand their presence through agreements and entering new business sectors. Mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are some of the other techniques used by players.

Some of the major key players of the non-contact infrared thermometer industry include:

• A&D Medical

• Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.

• AMETEK Land

• American Diagnostics Corporation

• Briggs Healthcare

• EXTECH

• Fluke Corporation (Fortive Corporation)

• Kobold Messring GmbH

• Microlife Corporation

• Omega Engineering

• OMRON Healthcare Inc.

• Optris

• PCE Holding GmbH

• Testo SE & Co. KGaA

• Toshniwal Industries Pvt ltd

• Trumeter

• Welch Allyn

Top Impacting Factors:

Significant factors that impact the growth of the global non-contact infrared thermometer industry is rise in use of non contact thermometer in healthcare industry. In addition, the market is expected to benefit from widespread use of non-contact infrared thermometers in a variety of industries, rise in global automation, and predictive maintenance analysis for regular equipment inspection in manufacturing industries.

However, lack of awareness for the use of non-contact infrared thermometer in emerging nations is one of the prime factors that restrains the market growth. On the contrary, proposed development of government campaigns such as distribution of non-contact infrared thermometer, pulse oximeter, and others are expected to offer access in remote areas and emerging nations, which is anticipated to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the touchless thermometer market during the forecast period.

The research report presents a complete judgment of the non-contact infrared thermometer market trends, growth factors, consumption, production volume, CAGR value, attentive opinions, profit margin, price, and industry-validated market data. Also, these research report provides accurate economic, global, and country-level predictions and analysis, size and share analysis, market dynamics, segmental analysis, top investment pockets, competition landscape, market drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

• This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the non-contact infrared thermometer market analysis from 2022 to 2032 to identify the prevailing non-contact infrared thermometer market opportunities.

• Market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

• Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and

strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

• In-depth analysis of the non-contact infrared thermometer market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

• Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

• Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

• The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global non-contact infrared thermometer market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

