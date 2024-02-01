Consider a profession in Insurance during Insurance Careers Month

Jefferson City, Mo – February is Insurance Careers Month and the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance (DCI) encourages Missourians to consider a career in insurance.

“Insurance makes an important impact for individuals, families, and businesses after experiencing an unfortunate loss,” said Chlora Lindley-Myers, Director of the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance. “It is imperative that Missouri continue to recruit and retain highly skilled and talented team members as we enhance our efforts in this industry.”

DCI has career opportunities to protect consumers and ensure a competitive insurance industry in Missouri, including performing work:

Monitoring and analyzing the financial solvency of insurance companies licensed in the state to ensure consumer claims can be paid.

Licensing insurance producers (agents) and other insurance-related individuals and entities operating within Missouri.

Acting as a liaison between consumers and the insurance industry by receiving complaints against insurance companies, insurance producers, and other licensees.

Reviewing insurance policy forms and materials to ensure compliance with Missouri laws and regulations.

Conducting education and outreach to Missourians about insurance topics.

Job seekers are encouraged to visit the MoCareers website to learn more about current open positions within the department.

DCI is charged with protecting Missouri consumers through oversight of the insurance industry, banks, credit unions, utilities and various professional licensees operating in the state. For more information about the department, please visit our website at dci.mo.gov.