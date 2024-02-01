Hundreds of Future Urologists Celebrate Match Day 2024

Baltimore, MD, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Society of Academic Urologists (SAU) and the American Urological Association (AUA) announced the results of the 2024 Urology Residency Match — the system through which U.S. medical students and other applicants from around the world learn where they will complete their residency.

500 medical trainees registered in this year's Urology Match for 394 positions in 148 urology residency training programs nationwide. When the matching algorithm was processed, 385 vacancies were matched, and 77% of trainees were matched to a position in a program.

"We take great pride in the continued success of the Urology Residency Match, eagerly anticipating the opportunity each year to assist medical students in commencing their urology practice," stated Kirsten Greene, MD, MS, President of the SAU. "This program serves as a vital cornerstone in advancing the field of urology by nurturing the professional development of individuals who embody the future of our specialty."

On average, the 2024 Urology Match participants submitted 67 applications. Participating programs received an average of 250 applications. Programs granted an average of 41 interviews, with potential residents taking an average of 12 interviews. Matched applicants had an average of 15 programs on their preference lists.

"The AUA is privileged to welcome a truly outstanding group of applicants who are looking forward to building their future in urology practice," said Dr. Randall Meacham, President of the AUA. "We applaud the dedication, resilience, and hard work demonstrated by all Match participants. The outlook for urology is promising."

Urology Match Day is an annual ritual of great importance for medical students and applicants worldwide. As they embark on their final year of medical school, students begin the residency application process. Following applications to various registered programs nationwide, select applicants are granted interviews conducted during the fall and early winter. Once the interview phase concludes, both parties submit their preference lists to the AUA, which has been organizing the Urology Match on behalf of the SAU for almost four decades.

Results of the Urology Residency Match are closely watched as they can be predictors of future trends in physician workforce shortages and supply. Download the Match Statistics report for information about this year's matched applicants and visit our website to learn more about the Urology Residency Match.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology and has nearly 24,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy.

About the Society of Academic Urologists: Formed in 2016 when the Society of University Urologists and the Society of Urology Chairpersons and Program Directors merged, the Society of Academic Urologists (SAU), provides academic urologists with a forum to discuss, review and work toward resolving critical issues in all aspects of academic urology. Additionally, SAU maximizes benefits for educational urology programs, streamlines communications with the AUA, RRC, ABU and other societies, as well as gives academic urology a voice in the AUA Match Program.

