Registration Now Open for Maryland’s Farmers Market Conference

February 1, 2024

Annual Event Scheduled for March 12

ANNAPOLIS, MD (February 1, 2024) – The Maryland Department of Agriculture today announced that registration is now open for the 2024 Maryland Farmers Market Conference.

The annual conference brings together local markets and farmers to share topics that will promote the success of farmers markets across the state. The conference will be held Tuesday, March 12, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Maryland Department of Agriculture in Annapolis. Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks will be the keynote speaker and will be on hand for a meet and greet with participants.

Direct marketing farmers, market managers, and agricultural professionals are invited to join and learn more about electronic federal nutrition benefits, marketing for farms and farmers markets, and incentive programs. Farmers Market Nutrition Program training and reauthorization will be available for all new and returning farmers participating in the program.

Farmers are encouraged to bring their scales to certify with the MDA Weights and Measures office and to bring proper documentation if interested in registering with USDA to accept SNAP at their market or farm stand. A farmer panel discussing electronic benefits usage and experience will be facilitated as well.

Tickets to the conference are $35. Space is limited to the first 90 guests who reserve their ticket and send payment. Locally sourced breakfast pastries and lunch will be provided. Register for the conference here.

For questions, please reach out to Farmers Market Nutrition Program Coordinator Sara Servin at sara.servin@maryland.gov

