Biomass Gasification Market's Phenomenal Growth: Anticipated Surge to US$ 268.0 Billion by 2034, Fueled by an 8.9% CAGR Momentum |Future Market Insights, Inc.

Biomass gasification, a transformative process within the realm of renewable energy, has garnered significant attention in recent years. This innovative technology involves the conversion of organic materials into a valuable synthesis gas, known as syngas, by subjecting them to high temperatures in a controlled environment with limited oxygen.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global biomass gasification market is anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 114.0 billion in 2024, driven by awareness and education. The trend is expected to create new opportunities for the market, leading to a projected CAGR of 8.9% between 2024 and 2034, and reaching a total valuation of approximately US$ 268.0 billion by 2034.



Integration of biomass gasification with other renewable energy sources, such as solar or wind, in hybrid energy systems is gaining attention. The approach aims to provide a more reliable and consistent power supply, overcoming the intermittency associated with some renewable sources.

Growing investments in renewable energy projects, including biomass gasification, are contributing to market expansion. Investors and financial institutions are recognizing the long-term potential and viability of such projects. Efficient gas cleaning and purification technologies are essential for biomass gasification systems. Ongoing advancements in this area are improving the overall reliability and environmental performance of biomass gasification processes.

The growing interest in electrifying transportation, including electric vehicles and charging infrastructure, creates opportunities for biomass gasification to contribute to the generation of renewable electricity for the transportation sector. Government initiatives and policies, such as renewable energy targets, carbon pricing mechanisms, and clean energy incentives, play a pivotal role in shaping the biomass gasification market. Supportive regulatory frameworks can accelerate market growth.

Biomass gasification is gaining traction in various industrial sectors for process heating, steam generation, and combined heat and power applications. Industries seeking sustainable alternatives for their energy needs present a significant market opportunity. Ongoing research and development efforts are focused on improving gasifier technology, increasing efficiency, and reducing capital and operational costs. Advanced gasification technologies, such as fluidized bed gasifiers and entrained flow gasifiers are being explored.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

The global biomass gasification market was valued at US$ 103.7 billion in 2023.

From 2019 to 2023, the market demand expanded at a CAGR of 11.1%.

The market in Japan is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.3% through 2034.

By application, the chemicals segment accounts for a CAGR of 8.3% through 2034.

The absolute dollar growth of the market is projected to reach a value of US$ 154.0 billion during the forecast period

The market in the United Kingdom is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.0% through 2034.

“Biomass gasification is well suited for microgrid applications, especially in remote or off-grid areas. The ability to generate power locally can enhance energy security and reliability, particularly in regions with unreliable grid infrastructure” - says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.

Scope of the Report:

Attribute Details Estimated Market Size in 2024 US$ 114.0 billion Projected Market Valuation in 2034 US$ 268.0 billion Value-based CAGR 2024 to 2034 8.9 % Forecast Period 2024 to 2034 Historical Data Available for 2019 to 2023 Market Analysis Value in US$ billion Key Regions Covered North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa Key Market Segments Covered Fuel Type

Application

Region Key Countries Profiled The United States

Canada

Brazil

Mexico

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

Russia

Poland

Czech Republic

Romania

India

Bangladesh

Australia

New Zealand

China

Japan

South Korea

GCC countries

South Africa

Israel Key Companies Profiled ThyssenKrupp AG

Siemens

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd

Sedin Engineering Company Limited

Cb&l

General Electric, Kbrinc

Air Liquide

Synthesis Energy Systems Inc.

Royal Dutch Shell Plc.





Company Portfolio:

ThyssenKrupp is a diversified industrial group based in Germany. They operate in various sectors, including steel, industrial solutions, elevator technology, and materials services. The company is also involved in various sustainable and green technologies. They have expertise in engineering and providing solutions for biomass gasification, given their focus on industrial solutions.

Siemens is a global conglomerate with activities in electrification, automation, and digitalization. The company operates in numerous sectors, including energy, healthcare, and industry. The company has offerings related to sustainable energy solutions. They offer technology and services for biomass gasification as part of their commitment to environmentally friendly energy sources.

More Valuable Insights Available:

Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global biomass gasification market, providing historical data for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics from 2024 to 2034.

To understand opportunities in the biomass gasification market, the market is segmented on the basis of fuel type (wood, animal waste, others), and application (chemicals, liquid fuels, power and gas fuels), across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia & Pacific, East Asia, and Middle East & Africa (MEA)).

Segmentation Analysis of the Biomass Gasification Market:

By Fuel Type:

Wood

Animal Waste

Others



By Application:

Chemicals

Liquid Fuels

Power and Gas Fuels



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

South Asia and Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East and Africa





Authored By:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

