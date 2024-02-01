Commissioner Johansson in Lithuania to discuss EU security

Today, Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ylva Johansson, will travel to Vilnius.

The Commissioner will meet with the Lithuanian Prime Minister, Ingrida Šimonytė, to discuss the situation at EU’s external borders, including the threats posed by continuous attempts of Belarus and Russia to instrumentalise migration, as well as the challenges related to Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.

As part of the visit, Commission Johansson will attend a high-level conference on ‘Women in Law Enforcement’, the aim of which is to identify ways to support women in pursuing careers in law enforcement.

A press conference with Commissioner Johansson and Minister of the Interior, Agnė Bilotaitė, will take place at +/- 13h30 CET, and can be followed live on EbS.