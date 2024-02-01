Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,759 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 435,444 in the last 365 days.

Commissioner Johansson in Lithuania to discuss EU security

Today, Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ylva Johansson, will travel to Vilnius.

The Commissioner will meet with the Lithuanian Prime Minister, Ingrida Šimonytė, to discuss the situation at EU’s external borders, including the threats posed by continuous attempts of Belarus and Russia to instrumentalise migration, as well as the challenges related to Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine.

As part of the visit, Commission Johansson will attend a high-level conference on ‘Women in Law Enforcement’, the aim of which is to identify ways to support women in pursuing careers in law enforcement.

A press conference with Commissioner Johansson and Minister of the Interior, Agnė Bilotaitė, will take place at +/- 13h30 CET, and can be followed live on EbS.

Source European Commission - Feb 1, 24

You just read:

Commissioner Johansson in Lithuania to discuss EU security

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more