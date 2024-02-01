Learn how to maintain archery equipment with MDC in Columbia Feb. 15

COLUMBIA, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to learn about basic archery equipment maintenance at an event Feb. 15 from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in Columbia at MDC's Central Regional Office. Bow and arrow maintenance is an essential part of archery. Equipment can malfunction at any time and being able to repair and perform safety checks on archery equipment is important to a successful archery program. Topics covered are as follows:

Reviewing equipment needed for archery maintenance

Checking equipment for safety issues

Arrow maintenance

Fletching arrows

Replacing knocks

Bow maintenance

Restringing a bow

This program is for archery coaches, instructors, parents, and volunteers who need training for basic maintenance of archery equipment that is used with the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP). Registration for this event is required and can be done at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4hS. Questions about this event can be sent to Jenna Stiek at jenna.stiek@mdc.mo.gov.

MDC's Central Regional Office is located at 3500 E. Gans Road in Columbia.