1st Capital Bancorp Announces Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results

SALINAS, Calif., Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1st Capital Bancorp (the “Company”), (OTCQX: FISB), the $989.1 million asset bank holding company and parent company of 1st Capital Bank (the “Bank”), today reported unaudited net income of $677 thousand, or $0.12 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to net income of $1.19 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, and $1.31 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, net income was $3.5 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, compared to $8.6 million, or $1.55 per diluted share for the prior twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

Loan demand remained strong in the fourth quarter as the Company’s core loans increased $19.9 million, or 3.3%, at December 31, 2023, compared to September 30, 2023. Loan yields expanded 18 basis points (bps) to 5.24% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to 5.07% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.18% as of December 31, 2023, versus 0.22% as of September 30, 2023, with the decrease driven by lower overall balances in the wholesale loan portfolio. Deposit balances decreased $15.1 million, or 1.7%, in the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to September 30, 2023, driven by tax payments, estate planning, and year-end distributions by clients. Operating expenses were negatively impacted in Q4 due to one-time severance costs related to the retirement of an executive.

“We expect continuing core loan growth to drive solid net interest margin expansion in the year ahead, despite the near-term funding expense pressure. We are especially pleased with our core loan growth which exceeded 12% for the year,” said Sam Jimenez, Chief Executive Officer. “Although 2023 operating performance was disappointing, our strong regulatory capital position, strong credit quality, and solid liquidity allows us to remain focused on serving our clients and communities along the Central Coast.”

Financial Highlights
Performance highlights for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, as compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2023, and the quarter ended December 31, 2022:

  • Earnings per share (diluted) were $0.12 for the fourth quarter of 2023, as compared to $0.22 and $0.24 for the quarters ended September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively.

  • Pretax, pre-provision income for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, totaled $2.4 million, as compared to $2.8 million and $2.2 million for the quarters ended September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively.

  • Return on average equity was 4.81% for the fourth quarter, as compared to 8.06% and 10.47% for the quarters ended September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively.

  • Return on average assets was 0.27% for the fourth quarter as compared to 0.48% and 0.53% for the quarters ended September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively.

  • Net interest margin was 3.40% for the fourth quarter as compared to 3.37% and 3.63% for the quarters ended September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively.

  • The Company’s efficiency ratio was 72.71% for the fourth quarter, as compared to 67.77% and 72.26% for the quarters ended September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively.

  • The Company recorded provision for credit loss expense of $1.47 million for the fourth quarter compared to $1.16 million and $523 thousand for the quarters ended September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively.

  • As of December 31, 2023, the Company’s nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.18%, as compared to 0.22% and 0.06% for September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, respectively.

  • The Company reported total assets, total deposits, and total loans as of December 31, 2023, of $989.1 million, $890.9 million, and $620.8 million, respectively.

  • Federal regulatory capital ratios for the quarters ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023, and December 31, 2022, exceed well capitalized thresholds.

  • At December 31, 2023, the Company has $391.2 million in available liquidity from secured and unsecured borrowing lines, which represents 39.5% of total assets.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin
The Company's fourth quarter 2023 net interest income increased $192 thousand, or 2.3%, to $8.43 million as compared with $8.24 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, as earning asset yields outpaced expansion in funding costs. Loan interest income increased $526 thousand, or 7.0%, to $8.06 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $7.54 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Interest income on investment securities remained stable at $1.92 million and $1.94 million, respectively, for the quarters ended December 31, 2023, and September 30, 2023. Other interest income increased $92 thousand, or 13.6%, to $769 thousand for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $677 thousand for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, due to higher yields on average cash balances. Interest expense increased $408 thousand, or 20.3%, to $2.42 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $2.01 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, due to the increased utilization of wholesale borrowings and brokered CDs in the fourth quarter to manage seasonal deposit flows associated with Agriculture-related depositors and tax payments. Interest expense for each of the quarters presented includes $169 thousand related to subordinated debt.

The Company's net interest margin increased 3 basis points to 3.40% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, from 3.37% when compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2023. This increase was primarily driven by the increase in earning asset yields. The 18 basis point expansion of loan yields from 5.07% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, to 5.24% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, outpaced higher overall funding costs. The Company’s cost of funds increased 17 basis points from 0.87% for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, to 1.04% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Allowance for Credit Losses
The Company adopted Accounting Standards Update (ASU) 2016-13, more commonly referred to as the Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) method on January 1, 2023, using the modified retrospective method with no adjustments to prior period comparative financial statements for all financial assets measured at amortized cost and off-balance sheet credit exposure as well as held to maturity securities, which resulted in a $127 thousand increase to the allowance for credit losses, a $3 thousand reserve for held-to-maturity securities and a $26 thousand increase to the reserve for unfunded commitments. The impact to retained earnings, net of taxes, was $111 thousand. Reporting periods beginning after January 1, 2023, are presented under ASU 2016-13 while prior period amounts continue to be reported in accordance with previously applicable Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in the United States.

Provision expense of $1.47 million was recorded in the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $1.16 million in the quarter ended September 30, 2023. The provision expense was driven by overall loan growth and charge offs within the wholesale loan pool portfolios.

Noninterest Expenses
The Company's total non-interest expense increased $554 thousand, or 9.6%, to $6.3 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $5.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. This increase was primarily associated with severance costs related to the retirement of an executive.

Balance Sheet Summary
Total assets increased $5.3 million, or 0.5%, to $989.4 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $984.1 million at September 30, 2023. Cash and due from banks decreased $20.6 million, or 34.9%, to $38.3 million at December 31, 2023, compared to $58.8 million at September 30, 2023.

The investment portfolio increased $8.4 million to $291.2 million from a balance of $282.8 million at September 30, 2023. The increase was driven by a $12.0 million decrease in unrealized losses associated with the Company’s available-for-sale investment security portfolio offset by paydowns; unrealized losses totaled $35.4 million at December 31, 2023 compared to $47.4 million at September 30, 2023. The decrease in unrealized losses was driven by changes in the treasury yield curve that positively impacted the portfolio’s valuation. At December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, $70.1 million and $70.8 million, respectively, of the investment portfolio were classified as held-to-maturity. As of December 31, 2023, investments classified as held-to-maturity comprise approximately 24% of the portfolio.

Total loans outstanding were $620.8 million as of December 31, 2023, representing a $19.9 million, or 3.3%, increase from the September 30, 2023, outstanding balance of $600.9 million.   Growth was balanced across all core loan sectors, with Multifamily, Construction & Land, Residential 1-4 units and Investor CRE experiencing the greatest dollar growth within the quarterly period. This core loan portfolio growth was partially offset by declines in wholesale consumer and lease pools which continue to pay down.  

Loan type (dollars in thousands) 12/31/2023 % of Total
Loans		   9/30/2023 % of Total
Loans		   12/31/2022 % of Total
Loans
                 
Construction / land (including farmland) $ 32,701   5.3 %   $ 27,671   4.6 %   $ 14,290   2.5 %
Residential 1 to 4 units   67,679   10.9 %     63,038   10.5 %     54,609   9.7 %
Home equity lines of credit   3,855   0.6 %     3,535   0.6 %     4,690   0.8 %
Multifamily   91,065   14.7 %     84,157   14.0 %     79,227   14.0 %
Owner occupied commercial real estate   128,520   20.7 %     125,664   20.9 %     108,140   19.2 %
Investor commercial real estate   198,411   32.0 %     194,087   32.3 %     188,374   33.4 %
Commercial and industrial   49,372   7.9 %     46,743   7.8 %     39,247   7.0 %
Paycheck Protection Program   -   0.0 %     -   0.0 %     -   0.0 %
Leases   26,636   4.3 %     30,113   5.0 %     41,380   7.3 %
Consumer   13,372   2.2 %     15,837   2.6 %     26,423   4.7 %
Other loans   9,207   1.4 %     10,030   1.7 %     8,058   1.4 %
Total loans   620,818   100.00 %     600,875   100.0 %     564,438   100.0 %
Allowance for credit losses   (7,119 )       (6,918 )       (7,347 )  
Net loans held for investment $ 613,699       $ 593,957       $ 557,091    


Total deposits were $890.9 million at December 31, 2023 representing a $15.1 million decrease compared to total deposits of $906.1 million at September 30, 2023. Noninterest-bearing balances continue to comprise nearly half of total deposits at December 31, 2023 (48.0%).

Deposit type (dollars in thousands) 12/31/2023 % of Total
Deposits		   9/30/2023 % of Total
Deposits		   12/31/2022 % of Total
Deposits
Interest- bearing checking accounts $ 48,006 5.4 %   $ 56,535 6.2 %   $ 75,242 8.7 %
Money market   227,482 25.5 %     289,700 32.0 %     214,293 24.9 %
Savings   98,395 11.0 %     115,583 12.8 %     147,161 17.1 %
Time   89,901 10.1 %     29,775 3.3 %     10,745 1.2 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   463,784 52.0 %     491,593 54.3 %     447,441 51.9 %
Noninterest-bearing   427,150 48.0 %     414,470 45.7 %     415,256 48.1 %
Total deposits $ 890,934 100.0 %   $ 906,063 100.0 %   $ 862,697 100.0 %


Subordinated debt balances totaled $14.8 million at December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023. Other borrowings totaled $10.0 million and $0 at December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively.

Shareholder’s equity totaled $62.4 million at December 31, 2023 compared to $54.1 million at September 30, 2023, an increase of $8.3 million, or 15.2%. The increase is driven by the decrease in unrealized losses on the available-for-sale investment security portfolio, the impact of which flows through accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI), a component of equity, partially offset by an increase in the fair value of the cap corridor and fair value hedges which positively impacted AOCI.

Asset Quality
Nonperforming assets were 0.18% of the Company’s total assets at December 31, 2023, compared with 0.22% at September 30, 2023. The allowance for credit losses was 1.15% of outstanding loans at December 31, 2023, and September 30, 2023, respectively.   The Company had $116 thousand in nonaccrual loans at December 31, 2023, representing 0.02% of total loans in each period. The Company recorded net charge-offs of $1.26 million in the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $992 thousand in the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Charge-offs for the quarters ended December 31, 2023, and September 30, 2023, were all within the purchased consumer and lease pools.

Asset Quality (dollars in thousands) 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 12/31/2022
Loans past due 90 days or more and accruing interest $ 1,668   $ 2,069   $ 539  
Other nonaccrual loans   116     138     --  
Other real estate owned   --     --     --  
Total nonperforming assets $ 1,784   $ 2,207   $ 539  
       
Allowance for credit losses to total loans   1.15 %   1.15 %   1.30 %
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans   399.05 %   313.46 %   1363.08 %
Nonaccrual loans to total loans   0.02 %   0.02 %   0.00 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.18 %   0.22 %   0.06 %
Net charge-offs to average total loans   0.82 %   0.67 %   0.51 %



1ST CAPITAL BANCORP 
CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED 
($ in 000s, except per share data) 
   
Assets   12/31/2023 9/30/2023 12/31/2022
Cash and due from banks   $ 38,269   $ 58,826   $ 38,015  
Investment securities available-for-sale     221,136     212,075     233,530  
Investment securities held-to-maturity     70,081     70,756     71,039  
Loans and leases held for investment     620,818     600,875     564,438  
Allowance for credit losses     (7,119 )   (6,918 )   (7,347 )
Net loans and leases held for investment     613,699     593,957     557,091  
Other Assets     45,876     48,480     43,727  
Total assets   $ 989,061   $ 984,094   $ 943,402  
         
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity        
Deposits:        
Non-interest-bearing   $ 427,150   $ 414,470   $ 415,256  
Interest-bearing     463,784     491,593     447,441  
Total deposits     890,934     906,063     862,697  
Subordinated debentures     14,814     14,795     14,738  
Other borrowings     10,000     --     --  
Other liabilities     10,925     9,099     9,457  
Shareholders' equity     62,388     54,137     56,510  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 989,061   $ 984,094   $ 943,402  
         
Shares outstanding     5,568,746     5,529,805     5,499,937  
Earnings per share basic   $ 0.12   $ 0.22   $ 0.24  
Earnings per share diluted   $ 0.12   $ 0.22   $ 0.24  
Nominal and tangible book value per share   $ 11.20   $ 9.79   $ 10.27  



1ST CAPITAL BANCORP
CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED
($ in 000s)
  Three Months Ended
Operating Results Data 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 12/31/2022
Interest and dividend income      
Loans $ 8,064 $ 7,538 $ 6,963  
Investment securities   1,916   1,936   2,054  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   95   93   82  
Interest-bearing deposits   769   677   250  
Total interest and dividend income   10,844   10,244   9,349  
Interest expense   2,416   2,008   874  
Net interest income   8,428   8,236   8,475  
Provision for credit losses   1,465   1,164   523  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   6,963   7,072   7,952  
Noninterest income   303   314   620  
Net gain (loss) on sales/calls of investment securities   --   --   (1,201 )
Noninterest expenses      
Salaries and benefits expense   4,044   3,386   3,345  
Occupancy expense   483   459   432  
Data and item processing   296   325   278  
Furniture and equipment   103   113   135  
Professional services   143   248   244  
Other   1,279   1,263   1,270  
Total noninterest expenses   6,348   5,794   5,704  
Income before provision for income taxes   918   1,592   1,667  
Provision for income taxes   241   398   362  
Net income $ 677 $ 1,194 $ 1,305  


  Three Months Ended  
Selected Average Balances 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 12/31/2022
Gross loans $ 610,034   $ 590,030   $ 575,696  
Investment securities   328,862     332,185     326,875  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   4,381     4,381     4,058  
Other interest earning assets   49,663     54,550     32,942  
Total interest earning assets   992,940     981,146     939,571  
Total assets   987,101     980,038     970,167  
Interest-bearing checking accounts   49,002     46,713     68,216  
Money market   278,125     299,139     238,255  
Savings   110,251     117,881     151,478  
Time deposits   43,707     30,262     10,157  
Total interest- bearing deposits   481,085     493,995     468,106  
Noninterest bearing demand deposits   400,941     396,871     428,227  
Total deposits   882,026     890,866     896,333  
Subordinated debentures and other borrowings   39,259     20,163     14,733  
Shareholders' equity $ 55,866   $ 58,772   $ 49,477  
       


1ST CAPITAL BANCORP
CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED
($ in 000s)

  Three Months Ended
Selected Financial Ratios  12/31/2023 9/30/2023 12/31/2022
Return on average total assets   0.27 %   0.48 %   0.53 %
Return on average shareholders' equity   4.81 %   8.06 %   10.47 %
Net interest margin   3.40 %   3.37 %   3.63 %
Net interest income to average total assets   3.39 %   3.33 %   3.47 %
Efficiency ratio   72.71 %   67.77 %   72.26 %

     

1ST CAPITAL BANCORP
CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED
($ in 000s)
     
  Twelve Months Ended
Operating Results Data 12/31/2023 12/31/2022
Interest and dividend income    
Loans $ 29,542   $ 28,128  
Investment securities   7,725     7,703  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   336     261  
Interest-bearing deposits   2,199     445  
Total interest and dividend income   39,802     36,537  
Interest expense   7,654     2,645  
Net interest income   32,148     33,892  
Provision for credit losses   4,371     523  
Net interest income after provision for credit losses   27,777     33,369  
Noninterest income   1,287     1,624  
Net gain (loss) on sales/calls of investment securities   (134 )   (1,150 )
Noninterest expenses    
Salaries and benefits expense   14,792     13,489  
Occupancy expense   1,819     1,780  
Data and item processing   1,257     1,085  
Furniture and equipment   434     552  
Professional services   938     696  
Other   5,051     4,594  
Total noninterest expenses   24,291     22,196  
Income before provision for income taxes   4,638     11,647  
Provision for income taxes   1,101     3,067  
Net income $ 3,537   $ 8,580  


     
  Twelve Months Ended
Selected Average Balances 12/31/2023 12/31/2022
Gross loans $ 589,146 $ 583,623
Investment securities   333,622   353,804
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   4,285   4,023
Other interest earning assets   45,762   35,820
Total interest earning assets   972,815   977,270
Total assets   969,488   1,003,169
Interest bearing checking accounts   52,754   66,001
Money market   253,489   253,047
Savings   122,474   154,248
Time deposits   28,406   11,612
Total interest-bearing deposits   457,123   484,908
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits   413,067   429,240
Total deposits   870,190   914,148
Subordinated debentures and other borrowings   31,516   14,700
Shareholders' equity $ 57,732 $ 65,431
     


1ST CAPITAL BANCORP
CONDENSED FINANCIAL DATA – UNAUDITED
($ in 000s)
  Twelve Months Ended
Selected Financial Ratios  12/31/2023 12/31/2022
Return on average total assets 0.36 % 0.86 %
Return on average shareholders' equity 6.13 % 13.11 %
Net interest margin 3.34 % 3.51 %
Net interest income to average total assets 3.32 % 3.38 %
Efficiency ratio 72.95 % 64.59 %


Regulatory Capital and Ratios 12/31/2023 9/30/2023 12/31/2022
                   
                   
                   
                   
                   
                   
                   
Common equity tier 1 capital $ 104,620   $ 105,099   $ 101,409  
                   
                   
                   
                   
                   
                   
                   
Tier 1 regulatory capital $ 104,620   $ 105,099   $ 101,409  
                   
                   
                   
                   
                   
                   
                   
Total regulatory capital $ 111,935   $ 112,208   $ 108,911  
                   
                   
                   
                   
                   
                   
                   
Tier 1 leverage ratio   10.13 %   10.32 %   10.04 %
                   
                   
                   
                   
                   
                   
                   
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   14.66 %   15.01 %   15.21 %
                   
                   
                   
                   
                   
                   
                   
Tier 1 capital ratio   14.66 %   15.01 %   15.21 %
                   
                   
                   
                   
                   
                   
                   
Total risk-based capital ratio   15.68 %   16.03 %   16.34 %


About 1st Capital Bancorp

1st Capital Bancorp is the holding company for 1st Capital Bank. The Bank’s primary target markets are commercial enterprises, professionals, real estate investors, family business entities, and residents along the Central Coast region of California. The Bank provides a wide range of credit products, including loans under various government programs such as those provided through the U.S. Small Business Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture. A full suite of deposit accounts also is furnished, complemented by robust cash management services. The Bank operates full-service branch offices in Monterey, Salinas, King City, San Luis Obispo and Santa Cruz. The Bank’s corporate offices are located at 150 Main Street, Suite 150, Salinas, California 93901. The Bank’s website is www.1stCapital.bank. The main telephone number is 831.264.4000.
Member FDIC / Equal Opportunity Lender / SBA Preferred Lender

Forward-Looking Statements
Certain of the statements contained herein that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of and subject to the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements may contain words or phrases including, but not limited, to: “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “target,” “plans,” “may increase,” “may fluctuate,” “may result in,” “are projected,” and variations of those words and similar expressions. All such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that might cause such a difference include, among other matters, changes in interest rates; economic conditions including inflation and real estate values in California and the Bank’s market areas; governmental regulation and legislation; credit quality; competition affecting the Bank’s businesses generally; the risk of natural disasters and future catastrophic events including pandemics, terrorist related incidents and other factors beyond the Bank’s control; and other factors. The Bank does not undertake, and specifically disclaims any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether to reflect new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

This news release is available at the www.1stCapital.bank internet site for no charge.

For further information, please contact:

Joel Keller   Samuel D. Jimenez
EVP / Chief Financial Officer   Chief Executive Officer
831.264.4014 office   831.264.4057 office
Joel.Keller@1stCapitalBank.com   Sam.Jimenez@1stCapitalBank.com
     

