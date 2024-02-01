Creo Engine Listed on Binance-Powered Tokocrypto, Indonesia’s Leading Digital Assets Platform

In a positive move that echoes success and underscores its presence, Creo Engine achieves a noteworthy milestone with its official listing on Tokocrypto.

Jakarta, Indonesia, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokocrypto , a Binance subsidiary platform, is Indonesia's leading and most trusted digital exchange for crypto assets, also being the first entity in Indonesia to be registered under the Commodity Futures Trading Supervisory Agency (CoFTRA).

Established in 2018 by a group of crypto enthusiasts strongly advocating for the benefits of blockchain technology, Tokocrypto is dedicated to helping Indonesians broaden their knowledge of the industry and integrate the technology into society and, subsequently, the global economy.

In December 2022, Tokocrypto was officially acquired by Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange. With almost 100% ownership in the Indonesia-based crypto exchange, this acquisition also brought along upgrades to the platform with the latest technology and security.

As a result, Tokocrypto users can now enjoy the freedom to own alternative finance in an efficient, transparent, and scalable manner, backed by industry-grade security and liquidity.

A Milestone With a Warm Welcome to $CREO

CEO of Tokocrypto, Yudhono Rawis, celebrated Creo Engine's listing at Tokocrypto's Crypto Outlook Event in Jakarta on January 31st, 2024.

In a heartfelt statement, Rawis expressed his excitement, saying, "Thank you, $CREO, for choosing us to list with. This marks a significant milestone, as you're the first local project I've had the privilege to witness alongside Tokocrypto – an experience I'll remember forever."



In the picture: Yudhono Rawis (CEO of Tokocrypto) and Darrel Wijaya (CTO/CPO of Tokocrypto)

Rawis also shared his enthusiastic anticipation of collaborating with Creo Engine, emphasizing their shared dedication to fortifying Indonesia's crypto landscape. He offered a glimpse of the exciting prospects ahead, including connecting Creo Engine with Tokocrypto's robust global network.

As the crypto community eagerly awaits further news, it's undeniable that the partnership between TokoCrypto and Creo Engine holds immense potential for both platforms.

$CREO - A Legal Crypto Asset As Officiated By BAPPEBTI (CoFTRA)

In compliance with legal requirements,Creo Engine has earned its place among the 501 legally tradable crypto assets in Indonesia, in accordance with the officially released PerBa or Peraturan BAPPEBTI No.04-2023 (June 2023).

To secure its listing, Creo Engine successfully met stringent qualifications set by BAPPEBTI. These criteria include maintaining a secure code of conduct, adhering to jurisdictional laws, and ensuring sufficient liquidity. Additionally, Creo Engine demonstrated adaptability, transparency, popularity, and solid collaboration with ongoing projects – all meticulously detailed in the Whitepaper .

An esteemed member of the Asosiasi Blockchain Indonesia (ABI), $CREO plays a crucial role in mapping the blockchain industry in Indonesia alongside Kominfo, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology. This partnership ensures a commitment to transparency and legitimacy in the crypto space.

About Creo Engine

Creo Engine is a Web3 gaming platform dedicated to gamers & developers worldwide. Developers can join the platform and leverage Creo Engine’s users-based ecosystem at www.creoplay.app - a gamepedia with next-level features, or via CreoDapps - a ready-to-use tool for those looking to convert from Web2 to Web3 games. Creo Engine also delivered top-notch creations crafted by their in-house studio, ‘Nomina Games.’



https://www.creoengine.com/



Contract address: 0x9521728bF66a867BC65A93Ece4a543D817871Eb7

Ticker : CREO





David Salim contact at creoengine.com