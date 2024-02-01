Format Supports Students at SAE in Australia & Dubai With Free Website Service

Format, a Zenfolio Company, Empowers SAE Students with Free Websites

Toronto, ON, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Format , the leading portfolio website provider for artists, designers, photographers, and creative professionals, is expanding its Educational Outreach initiatives with SAE Institute Pty Ltd, the leading global specialists in creative media education.

Starting February 1, 2024, SAE students in Australia and Dubai will be able to access the full suite of Format’s portfolio building and studio management tools free of charge for the duration of their studies and for six months after graduation, providing a digital launch pad for them to begin their professional journeys.

John Loughlin, CEO of Zenfolio Inc.,Format’s parent company, said the complimentary services reflect a continuing commitment to creative arts education. “The Format and SAE Australia/Dubai partnership is a very tangible step in our support of arts, design, and media students, giving them the best opportunity to start a successful career immediately after graduation. This partnership furthers our commitment to students and educators and aligns with our pledge announced in 2022 to provide $1 million of free student website subscriptions.” he stated.

Throughout the academic year, Format will provide free webinars and resources for SAE students to teach them the foundations of building a portfolio and other professional practice principles. Format provides all students registered at SAE in Australia and Dubai with a free Format account while they are enrolled, and for six months after graduation. Additionally, all SAE’s Australia and Dubai alumni will receive a 25% ongoing discount on Format annual plans to help support and build their professional careers.

About Format

Format is a website builder and content management system designed for creative professionals to showcase their work, collaborate with clients, and manage their business in a broadly accessible and secure online platform.

Format was acquired by Zenfolio Inc. in 2021.

About SAE

SAE Creative Media Institute is the place for creatives and innovators. Since 1976 we’ve been the leaders in creative media education across animation, audio, creative industries, design, film, games, and music. Every year, we support students globally to develop the skills and experience needed to carve successful careers. Students enjoy access to the latest technology and are taught by industry-experienced faculty, while putting their skills to the test in small class environments. Our graduates become part of a highly-respected global community of creatives that’s been around for almost 50 years. We pride ourselves on being technically explorative, transformative and brave through our range of creative media education, from short courses and professional training through to bachelor and postgraduate degrees. SAE is a part of Navitas Pty Ltd. More information visit sae.edu.au

Attachment

Zenfolio pr@zenfolio.com