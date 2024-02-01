Verizon appoints Stacy Sharpe as EVP and Chief Communications Officer

Sharpe brings more than two decades of experience in communications, corporate affairs and reputation management to lead Verizon’s global communications team

NEW YORK, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Communications (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) today announced the appointment of Stacy Sharpe as Executive Vice President and Chief Communications Officer, effective March 4, 2024. Sharpe brings more than two decades of corporate affairs and communications experience with a decorated career at Allstate. Overseeing Verizon's global communications organization, Sharpe succeeds veteran Communications Chief, Jim Gerace, who served at the company for 37 years and was critical to the formation of Verizon and to the company’s launch of every generation of wireless technology to date. Sharpe will join Verizon's executive leadership team and report directly to Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg.



“Verizon is one of the most recognizable and admired brands in the world. We have world-class assets that give us an incredibly compelling growth story to tell and a strong brand to evangelize and defend. Stacy brings unparalleled experience and credibility to do just that,” said Vestberg. “Her appointment is critical to our future as we look to differentiate ourselves and connect with the communities we serve. Stacy is no stranger to building the reputation of a world-class brand. Her depth of expertise in corporate affairs and communications on the Fortune 500 stage makes her an ideal leader to position us for the next chapter in Verizon’s history.”

Sharpe will lead all aspects of Verizon's global communications strategy, including Corporate, Consumer and Business.

Most recently, Sharpe served as SVP for Corporate Brand at Allstate, where she led corporate communications inclusive of internal and external communications, thought leadership, financial communications, public relations and social impact. Previously, Sharpe was a field VP of Allstate’s Capital Region, helping lead sales and operations in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and the District of Columbia. She also served as VP of Federal Affairs, where she led efforts to shape and advance Allstate’s public policy strategy.

“Verizon helps move the world forward by continuously innovating and enabling the connections that help people and businesses thrive,” said Sharpe. “I’m thrilled to join the amazing team passionately committed to making the digital world work for more people in more ways. It’s an exciting time as we grow the business and shape and share Verizon’s transformative impact with customers, employees and shareholders.”

Sharpe serves on the boards of directors of Facing History and Ourselves, the Page Society, and the Fuqua/Coach K Center on Leadership and Ethics. She has been recognized in the Hill’s Top Corporate Lobbyist annual list and as a PRSA Chicago Distinguished Leader. She received a bachelor’s degree from the University of Virginia and an MBA from the University of Illinois at Chicago.

