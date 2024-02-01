CYCLE FOR SURVIVAL TO KICK OFF 2024 EVENTS NATIONWIDE

Cycle for Survival, the official rare cancer fundraising event of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), will begin its 2024 signature team stationary-cycling events. As the founding partner of Cycle for Survival, Equinox will have its instructors leading high-energy rides across the country. 100% of the funds raised go directly to rare cancer research at MSK.

New York, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cycle for Survival, the official rare cancer fundraiser for Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK), will kick off its annual team stationary-cycling fundraising events this weekend. Its community of people with rare cancers, survivors, caregivers, supporters, doctors, researchers, and more will come together at rides across the country in February and March to raise funds for rare cancer research at MSK. In 2024, more than 25,000 participants and 150,000 donors are expected to unite in the movement to beat rare cancers. Every dollar raised funds innovative clinical trials, research, and major scientific initiatives. The rides will take place in 13 locations:

Boston, Massachusetts

Chicago, Illinois

Dallas, Texas

Long Island, New York

Los Angeles, California

Miami, Florida

New York, New York

Palo Alto, California

San Francisco, California

Seattle, Washington

Summit, New Jersey

Washington, DC

Westchester, New York

Rare cancers include blood, brain, ovarian and pancreatic cancers, as well as all pediatric cancers and many others. When combined, rare cancer diagnoses account for about half of all new cancers each year. But research into these rare diseases is largely underfunded, which often leaves patients with few or no treatment options. Cycle for Survival provides urgently needed funds to fuel the efforts of MSK doctors and researchers pursuing new treatments. “Cancer research has evolved since Cycle for Survival began in 2007, and much of MSK’s ability to accelerate research is a result of the hard work and continued commitment of the Cycle for Survival community,” said MSK President and CEO Selwyn M. Vickers, MD, FACS. “With more than $350 million raised since its inception, Cycle for Survival has fueled momentum and progress, bringing hope to people all over the world.”

Enthusiastic and motivating instructors from Equinox will lead the high-energy rides at locations nationwide. “We are so proud to be the founding partner of Cycle for Survival and are thrilled to be hosting rides at our clubs for the 18th season,” said Scott Rosen, Executive Advisor at Equinox. “Every person, team, and dollar make a powerful difference in the fight to beat rare cancers.”

Cycle for Survival’s generous Signature Sponsors include:

Vuori, the Official Performance Apparel Sponsor. Participants can earn exclusive Cycle for Survival x Vuori gear through their fundraising efforts.

smartwater ® , the Official Hydration Sponsor for the 12th consecutive season. Beverages from smartwater will be provided at all 2024 in-person events.

, the Official Hydration Sponsor for the 12th consecutive season. Beverages from smartwater will be provided at all 2024 in-person events. ICAP, which sponsors an annual fundraising challenge for participants.

For more information about Cycle for Survival, please visit www.cycleforsurvival.org.

MORE INFORMATION

About Cycle for Survival

Cycle for Survival is the official rare cancer fundraiser of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK). 100% of every dollar raised goes directly to MSK for rare cancer research. What began as a small event in New York City in 2007 has become the movement to beat rare cancers, with team stationary-cycling events taking place across the United States annually, and more than $350 million raised since its inception. Equinox is the founding partner of Cycle for Survival, and its unmatched generosity has driven this growth and impact. About half of all people with cancer have a rare cancer, and they often face limited or no treatment options. The Cycle for Survival community supports innovative clinical trials, research studies, and major scientific initiatives that have led to significant advances in diagnostics, new FDA-approved treatments, and breakthrough discoveries. For research updates and additional information, visit www.cycleforsurvival.org and follow Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), Instagram , LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

The people of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK) are united by a singular mission: ending cancer for life. Our specialized care teams provide personalized, compassionate, expert care to patients of all ages. Informed by basic research done at our Sloan Kettering Institute, scientists across MSK collaborate to conduct innovative translational and clinical research that is driving a revolution in our understanding of cancer as a disease and improving the ability to prevent, diagnose, and treat it. MSK is dedicated to training the next generation of scientists and clinicians, who go on to pursue our mission at MSK and around the globe. One of the world’s most respected comprehensive centers devoted exclusively to cancer, we have been recognized as one of the top two cancer hospitals in the country by U.S. News & World Report for more than 30 years. www.mskcc.org

About Equinox

Founded in 1991, Equinox was built on the notion that fitness can empower a life well-lived and foster a strong community of high-performance individuals. Over 30 years later, Equinox continues to lead and disrupt the category it singularly defined, operating over 100 full-service fitness clubs globally across major US cities including New York, LA, Miami and San Francisco as well as London, Toronto and Vancouver, each featuring bespoke design in an unparalleled luxury environment. Grounded in the core tenets of Movement, Nutrition, Regeneration, and Community, and backed by a Health Advisory Board of industry-leading experts across these disciplines, the company offers a holistic approach to fitness, inclusive of Equinox signature Group Fitness classes, Personal Training, Pilates, Spa services, apparel, experiential travel and food & beverage. For more information, visit www.equinox.com.

Attachments

Maggie Hopf Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center 6462276071 hopfm@mskcc.org