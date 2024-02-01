Prizeout and Meltek Partner to Further Reward Customers Who Reduce Energy Bills

Using digital gift cards with additional purchasing power, customers can now reap significant cash savings by lowering electricity bills around the New York City metropolitan area

NEW YORK, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prizeout Corp. (Prizeout), the ad-tech company with fintech behavior that turns cash withdrawals into growth solutions for brands, has partnered with Brooklyn-based Meltek , the climate tech startup that empowers residential and small business customers to get paid via rewards for reducing electricity usage at peak demand times. With this partnership, not only will customers get rewards back – they will be able to earn more on their rewards when they redeem through Prizeout’s online marketplace of digital gift cards..



“At Prizeout, we love rewards. Our business model is built on rewarding people for using digital cards with additional purchasing power,” said David Metz, Founder and CEO at Prizeout. “For that reason alone, this partnership makes perfect sense for us, and we are happy not only to further incentivize people to reduce their electricity usage, but also join the fight against climate change.”

Prizeout’s online marketplace offers more than 450 international and local brands including Target, Home Depot and Uber that bid for the business of customers by offering gift cards loaded with bonus value. Prizeout customers can browse the platform searching for gift cards for anything from everyday essentials like gas and groceries to popular clothing stores and restaurants. Once a particular brand is chosen, the gift card is delivered instantaneously via email with no associated fees. Customers are shown up to a 20% bonus.

“As a climate tech company, we’re focused on incentivizing our customers to help the local environment by reducing their electricity usage,” said Frank Bruckner, Co-Founder & CEO of Meltek. “Prizeout’s model is truly innovative and is already proven to be highly desirable to customers. In our fight against climate change, we’re thrilled to be able to further encourage our customers to help save the planet with the Prizeout Marketplace offerings.”

Meltek partners with power companies to provide incentive payments to area residents and small businesses for reducing electricity usage during a set of hours that they are alerted to, often a day in advance. Unlike some other companies providing demand response services, Meltek is a software-only company, so customers that enroll do not need to install any smart home or similar devices. The utility funds the reward payments. Once a user signs up with Meltek and connects their electric utility account number, Meltek sends easy-to-follow text or email alerts, letting the user know when they can earn money by postponing large appliance usage, such as washing machines and dishwashers, adjusting thermostats (including pre-cooling their home or business before the demand response window), switching off unneeded lights, or unplugging electrical devices. Signing up with Meltek is free and can be done either at www.meltek.com or on Meltek’s free mobile app.

About Prizeout:

Prizeout is an ad-tech company with fintech behavior that works across the gaming, banking, crypto, gig economy, payroll & finance industries to turn withdrawals into a growth solution for e-commerce & retail businesses. Through its exclusive partnerships, Prizeout offers users unprecedented access to bonus offers on popular and emerging brand favorites while providing them with a fast, secure, and curated experience. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York City. For more information about Prizeout, please visit www.prizeout.com .

About Meltek

Meltek is a climate-tech startup that helps consumers reduce their energy use at peak energy times while also reducing their carbon footprint. Our mission is to enable all people to save money and reduce their greenhouse gas emissions through consumer-focused demand reduction programs. Meltek is supported by the New York State Energy Research & Development Authority (NYSERDA) and is authorized to work with consumers in New York City, Westchester County, Orange County, Rockland County, parts of Sullivan County, as well as Nassau and Suffolk Counties on Long Island through Con Edison, PSEG Long Island, and Orange & Rockland Utilities with plans to expand across the United States and then globally. For more information, visit https://www.meltek.com/ .

