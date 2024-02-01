Bauer Media Group agrees sale of two specialist UK consumer events

Bauer Media has confirmed an agreement for the sale of the Your Horse Live and The Big One events to Kelsey Media, which will take effect from 1st February 2024.

Steve Wright, CEO, Kelsey Media said: “We’re delighted to bring Your Horse Live back together with our existing equestrian brands Your Horse magazine and Your Horse online. This, alongside The Big One fishing show, which will sit alongside CARPology and Sea Angler in our angling portfolio, gives us a fantastic platform to grow these areas of our business.”

Steve Prentice, UK Group Managing Director – Puzzles & Special Interest, Bauer Media Group said: “Both Your Horse Live and The Big One have consistently proven to be very successful events. However, our strategic priorities for the publishing business mean these two events will not receive the attention that they and their loyal audiences deserve.”

“Kelsey Media already have a strong presence in the equestrian and angling sectors, with a growing portfolio of consumer events, so they were the obvious partner. I would like to thank the events staff for all their hard work on the events in recent years and wish them all success with Kelsey Media.”

Your Horse Live is the UK’s largest equestrian retail event attracting 23,000 visitors annually and includes live demonstrations from some of the UK’s most successful equestrians and horses. It was most recently held at Stoneleigh Park in Warwickshire on 10-12 November 2023.

The Big One is the UK’s largest angling retail event with more than 20,000 visitors every year. It was most recently held at Farnborough International Exhibition and Conference Centre in March and already boasts strong ticket sales and exhibitor bookings for the next iteration on 1-2 March 2024.

The terms of the agreement also sees three existing Bauer employees transfer to Kelsey Media.

