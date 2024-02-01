Pixelworks Collaborates with OnePlus to Deliver Unparalleled Gaming Experience on OnePlus 12 Global Version

Shanghai, (ANTARA/PRNewswire)- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of visual processing solutions, today announced the globally launched OnePlus 12 incorporates the Pixelworks X7 independent visual processor to deliver an unparalleled IRX gaming experience to its end users. The Pixelworks IRX gaming experience brand represents a new experience that goes beyond the capabilities of traditional mobile rendering solutions, featuring silky-smooth motion, high-fidelity visual effects, and sustained cool handling during mobile gaming. As a key enabler of OnePlus' in-house graphics processing algorithms, the collaboration yields unprecedented rendering capability and stunning visual quality that make the gaming experience on the OnePlus 12 more realistic, engaging and smooth beyond belief.

The OnePlus 12 is powered by the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 3 mobile platform from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. It comes with a 2K 120Hz ProXDR display with LTPO and it can reach a peak brightness of 4,500 nits. In terms of the gaming experience, the inclusion of Pixelworks' ultra-low latency MotionEngine® technology, low power super-resolution and multi-brightness color calibration technologies bring OnePlus 12 users a smoother and more stable 120fps, ultra-clear visual experience.

Distributed Rendering Architecture Delivers Unprecedented Smoothness of 120fps and Excellent Clarity of 2K Super-resolution.

With the adoption of Pixelworks' distributed rendering architecture, the incorporated ultra-low latency MotionEngine® technology and low power super-resolution technology of the X7 visual processor offloads intensive image rendering from the GPU. This allows the GPU to render as low as 1/3 of the frame rate and 1/4 of the resolution of a game, with Pixelworks' processor completing the remaining image rendering to achieve content displayed at 120fps and 2K resolution. As a result, end users enjoy uniquely immersive, high frame rate gaming with intricate display details, while also maintaining lower power consumption and device temperature, as well as longer play time. This power efficient distributed rendering architecture has been adapted to various popular mobile games, including King of Glory, Game for Peace, League of Legends, Genshin Impact, QQ Speed and Crossfire.

To ensure the authentic representation of colors in different viewing scenarios, the OnePlus 12 also adopts Pixelworks' multi-brightness color calibration solution, which compensates for the color saturation in different color modes and lighting conditions. Leveraging the 3D LUT method, this technology incorporates advanced color calibration to comprehensibly and precisely manage numerous display attributes, including hue, saturation and brightness, making the color displayed on the screen look as vivid as what the human eye detects in the real world.

IRX Gaming Experience Embodies the Art of Balancing Between Performance, Power Consumption and Picture Quality Tuning for Mobile Gaming.

Games are regarded as a combination of innovative technologies and visual arts. Achieving the optimal balance between performance, power consumption and picture quality across different visual scenarios requires a multidimensional approach and dedicated tuning efforts. Unlike traditional mobile solutions that solely depend on the rendering capability of the application processor, Pixelworks has established an innovative and easy-to-integrate IRX Rendering Acceleration solution. In addition to offloading rendering pressure from the application processor, it utilizes advanced rendering capability and picture quality optimization expertise incorporated in Pixelworks' X7 visual processor, empowering the OnePlus 12 to deliver an immersive IRX gaming experience with ultra-high frame rate, crystal-clear picture quality and relatively low system power consumption. Users are able to enjoy this artistic balance of performance, power consumption and picture quality tuning enabled by Pixelworks' IRX gaming experience on a growing number of top-ranking mobile games.

"It's a pleasure to collaborate with Pixelworks to bring the X7 independent visual processor to the OnePlus 12." said Kinder Liu, President and COO of OnePlus. "Celebrating a decade of OnePlus, the OnePlus 12 will be the flagship smartphone of the year with excellence in every core aspect. In terms of gaming experience, immersion is the key factor of an ultimate user experience. That's why we worked together with Pixelworks to bring out the distributed rendering architecture and IRX gaming experience on the OnePlus 12. With its powerful rendering capability and smooth-beyond-belief gaming experience, we believe the OnePlus 12 will impress the market with its unparalleled performance and extraordinary picture quality. We look forward to further opportunities to elevate the mobile gaming experience with Pixelworks for our users."

"Adhering to its bold Never Settle mantra, OnePlus consistently creates premium devices and software that provide the best user experience possible." said Ting Xiong, President of Pixelworks China. "It's a great honor to partner with OnePlus to provide worldwide users with fully immersive visuals through a best-in-class display. As an IRX certified device, the OnePlus 12 epitomizes the advantages of Pixelworks' professional visual processing technologies, profound mobile gaming performance and picture quality tunning expertise. We appreciate OnePlus' openness to embracing new technologies and solutions as well as its commitment to bringing the best all-round experience to end users. We hope that our two companies can continue to extend the boundaries of the visual experience for consumers with innovative visual processing solutions and premium display quality."

About OnePlus

OnePlus is a pioneering and performance-oriented brand under OPPO. The company brings together a group of engineers who dare to challenge the limits of the industry, pursue cutting-edge technologies, and pay attention to quality details. OnePlus sticks to its "Never Settle" mantra and provides technology enthusiasts with exquisitely designed devices featuring ultimate performance, specially designed texture, and flagship user experience.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks provides industry-leading content creation, video delivery and display processing solutions and technology that enable highly authentic viewing experiences with superior visual quality, across all screens – from cinema to smartphone and beyond. The Company has more than 20 years of history delivering image processing innovation to leading providers of consumer electronics, professional displays and video streaming services.

In July 2023, Pixelworks announced its new IRX gaming experience brand. As a brand targeted at smartphone users, IRX is grounded on Pixelworks' profound visual processing and rendering technologies coupling with in-depth tuning services with consideration on games' characteristic. This combination leverages Pixelworks' expertise to optimize the performance and display quality for various mobile games, thus providing end users with unparalleled mobile gaming experiences.

For more information, please visit the company's web site at www.pixelworks.com.

