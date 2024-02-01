Bayside Rod Makes History with New Music Video “Sinc” Filmed Directly from Prison Cell

The Oklahoma rapper is currently a guest of the Ohio Department of Corrections. His new EP is scheduled for mid-2024.

COLUMBUS, OH, USA, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a groundbreaking move, Bayside Rod has dropped a new music video for his latest song “Sinc” directly from his current residence in the Department of Corrections. Shot in his prison cell and edited to professional quality, Rod’s video is a testament to his dedication to his craft even in the face of adversity.

The track, produced by Pluto and mixed by AyeMontie, takes listeners on a journey through a day in the life of Bayside Rod in prison. With raw lyrics and a dark beat, Rod paints a vivid picture of the harsh reality of incarceration.

Despite his circumstances, Bayside Rod is not slowing down. Alongside the release of his new video, he has also announced a new EP titled “Mr.Triple-Double” set to drop in mid-2024. The title pays homage to NBA star Russell Westbrook and promises a star-studded roster of collaborators.

The rapper, who is currently serving time in the state of Ohio on multiple felonious assault and gun charges, has already accumulated a large following and millions of views on YouTube. His past collaborations include Gucci Mane, OMB Peezy, and former G-Unit member Kidd Kidd.

The video for “Sinc” is a clear example of Bayside Rod’s determination and talent, and fans can expect even more from him in the future. Watch the groundbreaking video on YouTube here: https://youtu.be/Yc1tHbaQC7Y

For more information about Bayside Rod, follow him on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/baysiderodofficial/

