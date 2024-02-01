2024 Research Challenge Local Competition & Awards Reception

CFA Society Toronto and CFA Society Ottawa are hosting the 15th Annual Research Challenge

Toronto, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CFA Society Toronto and CFA Society Ottawa proudly announce the selection of four distinguished Ontario university teams as finalists, for the Annual Local CFA Institute Research Challenge. This global research competition showcases the prowess of student teams from top-tier business and finance programs. Celebrating its 15th year, the Research Challenge stands as a premier competition, leaving a lasting impact on a global scale.

In this highly competitive event, university sponsored teams engage in intensive research focused on a designated publicly traded company. They meticulously prepare a comprehensive written report on the chosen company and subsequently present their findings to a panel of judges. The Research Challenge not only serves as a testament to the participants' dedication and analytical skills but also fosters an environment of excellence in the field of finance and business research.

The competition unfolds across five tiers: preliminary round, local, sub-regional, regional, and global. On February 15, from 3:30- 8:00 pm, CFA Society Toronto will host the local competition, followed by the Annual Awards Reception. This year's Subject Company is CargoJet Inc, a global leader in providing time-sensitive air cargo services. Teams will offer a 10-minute presentation followed by 10 minutes of questions from the judges.

Student teams from the following schools will present their research and analysis of Cargojet at the final round of the local competition:

Schulich School of Business, York University

Smith School of Business, Queen’s University

School of Accounting & Finance, University of Waterloo

DeGroote School of Business, McMaster University

The local level of the Research Challenge provides students with the unique opportunity to develop and present an equity research report and compete with other academic institutions. Students learn from leading industry experts and their peers from the world’s top business schools.

Note to editors: The winning team will be announced at our Annual Awards Ceremony. The event is open to the media who can register by emailing eventregistration@cfatoronto.ca and interviews are available upon request by emailing media@cfatoronto.ca. The Awards Ceremony will be held on February 15, 2024 at 6:15 P.M..

The local winner will compete in the CFA Institute Research Challenge sub-regional level during the month of March. Winners from each of the regional level competitions (Asia Pacific, EMEA, and Americas) will then advance to the Global Final on May 13, 2024.

For more information visit CFA Institute Research Challenge

About CFA Society Toronto

Founded in 1936, CFA Society Toronto is part of the worldwide network of CFA Institute member societies that lead the investment profession globally by promoting the highest standards of ethics, education and professional excellence for the ultimate benefit of society. CFA Society Toronto represents the interests of over 11,000 investment professionals in the Greater Toronto Area through advocacy, education, events, and professional development. For more information visit http://www.cfatoronto.ca or follow us on Twitter @cfatoronto and on LinkedIn CFA Society Toronto.

About CFA Society Ottawa

CFA Society Ottawa is a not-for-profit organization that supports the professional and business development of over 400 CFA charterholders in the Ottawa region. Consisting of portfolio managers, security analysts, investment advisors, and other financial professionals, they promote: ethical and professional standards within the investment industry, encourage professional development through the CFA Program and continuing education, facilitate the exchange of information and opinions among people within the local investment community and beyond, and; work to further the public's understanding of the CFA designation and investment industry. CFA Society Ottawa is affiliated with CFA Institute, the global body that administers the Chartered Financial Analyst curriculum and sets voluntary, ethics-based performance-reporting standards for the investment industry. For more information, please refer to www.cfaottawa.ca

Chartered Financial Analyst® and CFA® are registered trademarks owned by CFA Institute.

