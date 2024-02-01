Mastering the Vinyl Acetate Market: Harnessing the Insights of Our Price Trend Index

Vinyl Acetate Price Trend

Procurement Resource does an in-depth analysis of the price trend to bring forth the monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly information.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATE, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vinyl acetate has a pleasant smell and taste. It is a flammable, colorless liquid. It is an organic substance with the molecular formula CH3COOCH=CH2 and chemical formula C4H6O2. This acetate has a high reactivity due to the presence of the vinyl group (-CH=CH2) in its structure. Due to its reactivity and wide range of usable products, it is an adaptable and significant chemical in the manufacturing sector.

The US, the European Union, Japan, South Korea, and China are the top exporters of vinyl acetate, which is a chemical with a large global market. On the other side, China, the US, India, Japan, and South Korea are the top importers.

Key Details About the Vinyl Acetate Price Trend:

Industrial Uses Impacting Vinyl Acetate Price Trend:

The vinyl acetate price trend is influenced by several factors, including supply and demand dynamics, and industrial uses. The key industrial uses of this compound that impacts its price trend include demands in adhesive, coatings, polymer, textile, and paper industries. This compound is the central building material in producing PVA polymer, ethylene-vinyl acetate polymer (EVA), and polyvinyl alcohol (PVOH). It is also used as a raw material in producing synthetic fibers, photogenic papers, carbonless copy papers, and packaging papers. This acetate is also widely employed in producing adhesives, including hot melt adhesives, water-based adhesives, and solvent-based adhesives. The supply of vinyl acetate feedstocks, such as acetic acid and ethylene, as well as the demand for these industrial uses both affect price trends for vinyl acetate. The price trend of vinyl acetate may be impacted by any changes in demand for certain applications or disruptions in the supply chain.

Key Players:

Arkema Group

Celanese Corporation

DowDupont Inc.

Ineospec Inc.

Exxon Mobil Corporation

News & Recent Development

2O October 2022: Asian Paints to invest Rs 2,100 crore to set up manufacturing facility for VAE and VAM- Asian Paints is all-ready to set up Vinyl acetate ethylene emulsion and vinyl acetate monomer manufacturing units in India. The company has proposed to invest approximately Rs 21,000 crore. VAE is an emulsion of future as it is a key ingredient for the manufacturing of environment-friendly paints. It has enhanced paint properties and better customer attributes.

