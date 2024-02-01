Actelis Receives Order For City of Napa Intelligent Traffic Management System

Actelis and partner, Econolite, help accelerate city traffic safety initiatives

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASNS) (“Actelis” or the “Company”), a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid deployment networking solutions for IoT applications, today announced that its hybrid-fiber connectivity solution has been recently deployed at traffic intersections throughout the City of Napa, California. Actelis’ local partner, Econolite, ordered and installed the solution, completing an Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS) upgrade project at some of the busiest intersections in the city.



The City of Napa is the cultural center of California wine country, and its vibrant downtown is home to many local restaurants, wine tasting rooms, boutiques, and public art installments. Like many popular destinations where there is a strong combination of drivers, bikers, and pedestrians, Napa is very concerned with traffic safety. In September 2022, City Council adopted Napa’s Local Roadway Safety Plan (LRSP) which created a framework to systematically identify and analyze traffic safety related issues and recommend projects and countermeasures. Two key elements of the LRSP are:

It is a data-driven safety plan, so the collection of data is ultra-important. Improvements to the city’s traffic signal timing (e.g. the coordination of the length of red, yellow, and green lights) needed to occur.

Sitting inside the city’s traffic cabinets, the newly installed Actelis hybrid-fiber switches provide fiber-grade connectivity to the intersection, transporting critical traffic related information back to the city’s traffic operations center. In order to reduce the number of collisions, traffic signal patterns can be modified, and Actelis’ system enables the city to make remote signal timing changes as needed.

The City of Napa and Econolite chose Actelis for this important project for two main reasons – networking flexibility and security. From a networking perspective, the City has fiber at some of its intersections and copper at others. Actelis’ hybrid-fiber switches and MetaASSIST Element Management System are uniquely designed to drive fiber-grade services over fiber OR existing copper while managing a mixed fiber/copper network. This flexible solution saves many months of permitting and civil works that is typically required for new fiber construction in locations where fiber is not currently installed. Faster project deployment, along with savings of hundreds of thousands of dollars on labor and construction equipment, makes Actelis the perfect choice for Napa.

The city has high standards for network security and works closely with its vendors to ensure that proper security settings are in place. Actelis has engineered its devices with secure data delivery algorithms, helping to keep city networks safe, especially at the edge of the network where IoT devices are vulnerable.

“We pride ourselves on getting the most out of the network infrastructure that is already available and shielding the network from attacks,” said Tuvia Barlev, Chairman and CEO of Actelis. “Our ability to boost the performance of existing copper to fiber quality as well as the capability to extend fiber connectivity within the same network, while utilizing cyber-hardened protocols, makes us unique and helps our customers lower their network infrastructure costs and accelerate project timelines.”

About Actelis Networks, Inc.

Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) is a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid-deployment networking solutions for wide-area IoT applications including federal, state and local government, ITS, military, utility, rail, telecom and campus applications. Actelis’ unique portfolio of hybrid fiber-copper, environmentally hardened aggregation switches, high density Ethernet devices, advanced management software and cyber-protection capabilities, unlocks the hidden value of essential networks, delivering safer connectivity for rapid, cost-effective deployment. For more information, please visit www.actelis.com.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

