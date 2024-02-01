Renexxion to Present at the Oppenheimer 34ᵗʰ Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

ROSCREA, Ireland, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Renexxion Ireland Limited (“Renexxion”), a private biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering innovative drugs to patients with high unmet need in gastrointestinal (“GI”) disorders, announced today that the company will present at the Oppenheimer 34th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference on Tuesday, February 13th, 2024.



Event: Oppenheimer 34th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference

Format: Presentation by Peter Milner, CEO, and 1-on-1 meetings

Date: Tuesday, February 13, 2024

Time: 2:40 – 3:10 PM ET

Location: Virtual

Please contact your Oppenheimer representative to schedule a 1x1 with the company’s management team.

About Renexxion Ireland

Renexxion Ireland Limited, a wholly owned Irish subsidiary of California-based Renexxion, LLC, is a privately held biopharmaceutical company committed to delivering new drugs to patients with GI disorders. In addition to developing its lead product candidate, naronapride, Renexxion Ireland is currently advancing an additional research program in inflammatory bowel disease (“IBD”).

Further information on Renexxion Ireland can be found online: http://www.rnexltd.ie.

Investor Relations Contact:

Irina Koffler

LifeSci Advisors

ikoffler@lifesciadvisors.com

1-917-734-7387

Media Inquiries:

Press@rnexltd.ie

+353 61 539121