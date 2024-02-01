Saviynt Implements Bridgeline’s HawkSearch

WOBURN, Mass., Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bridgeline Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLIN), a provider of marketing technology software, announced today the launch of HawkSearch within Saviynt's customer support portal. Saviynt, a leader in cloud identity and access governance, has integrated HawkSearch to improve its internal site search capabilities.

HawkSearch will bolster Saviynt's growth strategy with its AI-powered search, designed to offer a more personalized user experience. The integration includes a custom connector and a federated search model, enabling HawkSearch to index data from several third-party sources. This approach improves Saviynt’s ability to offer precise search results and enhanced user navigation across many information repositories within its customer support portal.

Saviynt's website now uses HawkSearch's functionalities, including the Rapid UI, which offers control over the site's appearance and functionality. This feature, along with HawkSearch's Autocomplete, provides users with suggested keywords and matching content, enriching the search experience. For example, users searching for specific solutions on Saviynt’s website can find relevant products or information, such as “cloud access governance tools” or “identity compliance solutions,” through intuitive search prompts.

Ari Kahn, CEO of Bridgeline Digital, commented on the achievement: "Our partnership with Saviynt demonstrates our ability to adapt and deliver solutions in an evolving landscape. The launch of HawkSearch within Saviynt's support portal enhances their capabilities and underscores the effectiveness of our search technology in meeting diverse client needs."

