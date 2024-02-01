Blockchain Intelligence Group Provides Update, Expands Footprint with New Foreign Government Law Enforcement Agencies

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (“BIGG'' or the “Company”) (CSE: BIGG, OTCQX: BBKCF, WKN: A2PS9W) a leading innovator in the digital assets space and owner of Blockchain Intelligence Group, Netcoins, and TerraZero, announces further expansion of its product and QLUE user base.



Blockchain Intelligence Group has partnered with a State Bureau of Investigations that will be using QLUE to enhance their digital forensic capabilities, which in turn will streamline investigations and resolve cryptocurrency-related cases quickly and affordably. This collaboration underscores the growing need for QLUE, as it enables legal authorities to combat financial crimes involving cryptocurrencies and to ensure the security and integrity of their financial systems.

Blockchain Intelligence Group is further pleased to announce it has secured a National Police Agency in an overseas country. This strategic partnership establishes QLUE as a critical instrument to effectively address cryptocurrency-related investigations in the region. This success sets the stage for future opportunities, with Blockchain Intelligence Group ready to provision additional seats as new sales develop and the partnership between the company and the law enforcement agency matures.

The combined revenue for these new relationships is approximately CAD$164K. Please note that government agencies do not allow us to name them in press releases.

Blockchain Intelligence Group continues to expand its global footprint and offer QLUE to a wider audience. The company remains dedicated to delivering innovative solutions that empower government agencies and law enforcement organizations to navigate the complexities of digital assets with confidence.

"With the rise in security challenges, fraudulent schemes, and various malevolent activities, there's a growing need for advanced tools and training in cryptocurrency investigations," remarked Lance Morginn, president of Blockchain Intelligence Group. "By providing investigators with robust tools and comprehensive education, we aim to bolster trust and encourage wider adoption of crypto and blockchain technologies. As the industry evolves, Blockchain Intelligence Group is committed to being at the forefront, offering resources and expertise. We are excited about the future developments and contributions we have in store."

Blockchain Intelligence Group added support for new blockchains in 2023, including Tron (TRX), Binance Smart Chain (BSC), and most recently, Polygon’s (MATIC).

Blockchain Intelligence Group has over 28 billion data points servicing both law enforcement, government agencies, and the financial services sector.

About BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

BIGG Digital Assets Inc. (BIGG) believes the future of crypto is a safe, compliant, and regulated environment. BIGG invests in products and companies to support this vision. BIGG has three portfolio companies: Netcoins (netcoins.com), Blockchain Intelligence Group (blockchaingroup.io), and TerraZero (terrazero.com).

Blockchain Intelligence Group is an industry-leading digital asset forensics, anti-money laundering detection, and cryptocurrency investigations company. At the heart of our operations is a deep-rooted expertise in visualizing digital assets and market-related activities. This expertise is leveraged to monitor transactional data with a constant eye to assist our customers with risk management, due diligence, and forensic services for digital assets. For more information please visit our website www.BlockchainGroup.com.

Netcoins offers safe and secure crypto trading in Canada and the USA, with a mission to make cryptocurrency easily accessible to the mass consumer and investor with a focus on fast, simple, and transparent trading. Netcoins has a robust product offering with Crypto Trading, Netcoins Pay Mastercard, and Netcoins Staking. Netcoins utilizes BitRank Verified® software at the heart of its platform and facilitates crypto trading via its cutting-edge Mobile and Web applications. For more information please visit our website www.Netcoins.com.

TerraZero Technologies Inc. is a vertically integrated Metaverse development group and leading Web3 technology company specializing in helping brands create immersive experiences. TerraZero’s Metaverse-agnostic vision is to develop and implement products and services with scalable commercial applications to flourish engagement across gamified experiences where enterprise-level businesses, metaverse platforms, and Web3 creators can seamlessly bridge and actionably grow their virtual world and the physical world endeavors together as one. TerraZero owns digital real estate for brands to establish a presence in existing virtual worlds and can also offer brands their own private worlds to provide offices and services to those interested in the metaverse. Furthermore, TerraZero acquires, designs, builds, and operates virtual assets and solutions to monetize the metaverse ecosystem. TerraZero’s businesses are segmented into five (5) divisions which include: (1) immersive experience creation in existing or private virtual worlds; (2) advertising; (3) data analytics; (4) events and marketing; and (5) development of the Intraverse. TerraZero aims to support the community, foster innovation, and drive adoption. For more information, please visit https://www.TerraZero.com/ or contact hello@terrazero.com.



For more information and to register for BIGG’s mailing list, please visit our website at https://www.BIGGdigitalassets.com. Or visit SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Future operating results could also be materially affected by the price of cryptocurrency and the demand (or lack thereof) for cryptocurrency. In addition, BIGG’s past financial performance may not be a reliable indicator of future performance.

