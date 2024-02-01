BTCS Inc. Launches Builder+ to Enhance Ethereum Blockchain Infrastructure

Silver Spring, MD, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCS Inc. (Nasdaq: BTCS) (“BTCS” or the “Company”), a blockchain technology-focused company, is thrilled to introduce “Builder+”, an innovative extension of our core Ethereum blockchain infrastructure operations, designed to provide scalable revenue growth leveraging our current Ethereum validator operations.



“We’ve been heads down and quiet for the latter part of 2023, but we are now excited to share the developments we’ve been working on, such as Builder+,” said Charles Allen, CEO of BTCS. “With Ethereum being the second-largest blockchain, boasting a market cap of over $275 billion, and being integral to our infrastructure operations, we are poised to leverage our extensive expertise in this domain. We believe that the development of scalable revenue streams on Ethereum’s blockchain will enable us to drive growth and deliver substantial value for our shareholders.”

Builder+ was developed to enhance our role within the Ethereum blockchain landscape by offering an advanced Ethereum block builder. Builder+ leverages cutting-edge algorithms to optimize block construction and transaction ordering, maximizing rewards and unlocking new opportunities for revenue growth. Simultaneously, it contributes to the ongoing development of the Ethereum ecosystem. At the heart of Builder+ is our unwavering commitment to enhancing investor value. Here’s how it benefits our stakeholders:

Unlocking MEV for Potential Scalable and Sustainable Revenue Growth: We’re positioning Builder+ to tap into the MEV (Maximal Extractable Value) market and capture a share of rewards generated by Ethereum validators who utilize our builder. The builder market presents the potential for scalable revenue growth with minimal additional costs.

Empowering Validators: Ethereum validators can enhance their network rewards by proposing blocks created by our advanced builder, establishing a mutually beneficial relationship that strengthens the Ethereum ecosystem.

Contributing to Ethereum’s Ongoing Growth: BTCS’s Builder+ reaffirms our commitment to the development and expansion of the Ethereum network.

Compliance and Trust: Our dedication to compliance is unwavering. Builder+ ensures that transactions included in blocks built by our builder are free from wallet addresses identified on the Office of Foreign Assets Control Specially Designated Nationals list, reinforcing our commitment to trust and transparency in the blockchain industry.

While this press release provides an overview of Builder+ and its potential benefits, we encourage stakeholders to visit www.btcs.com/builder for more detailed information about this exciting expansion of our operations. Further, in line with our commitment to shareholder and customer engagement we’ve updated our corporate website and corporate presentation to better reflect our initiatives, strategies, and the evolving nature of our business.

About BTCS:

BTCS Inc. is a Nasdaq listed company operating in the blockchain technology sector since 2014 and is one of the only U.S. publicly traded companies with a primary focus on proof-of-stake blockchain infrastructure. Our core focus is on driving scalable growth through a diverse range of business streams leveraging and built on top of our core and proven blockchain infrastructure operations. BTCS secures and operates validator nodes on cutting-edge blockchain networks that power Web 3, earning native token rewards by staking our proof-of-stake crypto assets, with an emphasis on Ethereum. Our innovative “StakeSeeker” platform empowers crypto holders with an analytics-focused cryptocurrency dashboard. It also offers a non-custodial Staking-as-a-Service solution, enabling users to earn staking rewards, while BTCS earns a percentage of token holders’ rewards, creating the potential for scalable revenue with limited additional costs. We’ve also introduced “Builder+”, an Ethereum block builder. This technology leverages advanced algorithms to maximize profit through optimized block construction. Builder+ creates opportunities for new scalable revenue streams by being utilized by third-party nodes. For more information visit: www.btcs.com.

