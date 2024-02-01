Inauguration for Director Loi Chi San and Deputy Director Pun Keng Sang of Government Headquarters Affairs Bureau

MACAU, February 1 - Administered by the Chief Executive Mr. Ho Iat Seng and witnessed by the Chief of Office of the Chief Executive’s Office Ms. Hoi Lai Fong, Mr. Loi Chi San and Mr. Pun Keng Sang were sworn in as Director and Deputy Director of the Government Headquarters Affairs Bureau (DSASG) respectively today (1st February) in the Multi-function Room of Government Headquarters.

In accordance with the Chief Executive’s Dispatch No. 181/2023 and No. 182/2023, Mr. Loi Chi San and Mr. Pun Keng Sang have been appointed as Director and Deputy Director of DSASG respectively and their appointments are for a period of one year starting 1st February, 2024.

Mr. Loi Chi San obtained a bachelor’s degree in Chinese Studies from the University of Macau. Mr. Loi began serving the government in 2008 as a Technician of the Government Information Bureau. From 2015 to 2021, he had been a Senior Technician of the Chief Executive’s Office. From 2021 to January 2023, he had served as Head of the Research and Organization Division and Head of the General Affairs Department of DSASG. Since February 2023, Mr. Loi had been appointed as Deputy Director of DSASG.

Mr. Pun Keng Sang obtained a bachelor’s degree in Social Sciences from the University of Macau and a master’s degree in Finance from the University of Leicester. Mr. Pun began serving the government in 1998 as a Senior Technician for the Financial Services Bureau and had been appointed as Head of the Research and Financial Planning Department from 2015 to March 2022. Mr. Pun was appointed as Advisor of the Chief Executive’s Office in March 2022.

Loi Chi San is honored to receive this appointment and extends his heartfelt gratitude to the Chief Executive and the Chief of Office of the Chief Executive’s Office for their trust and support. He will strive for the best and cooperate with colleagues of DSASG to forge ahead. Under the leadership of the Chief Executive, he will make sure that the Bureau is going to reach its full potential and carry out its duties and responsibilities to provide service and assistance to the Offices of the Chief Executive, the Secretaries and the entities designated by the Chief of the Executive in administrative, financial and other matters.