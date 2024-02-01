Heros and Patriots Radio Show Discusses the Samson Option with Guest Sharon Dolev

Press release from the Heros and Patriots Show:
We bring you an important show about Israel’s arsenal of 400 nuclear warheads and the” Samson Option” — Israel’s strategy of massive retaliation with nuclear weapons as a “last resort” against any country whose military has invaded and/or destroyed much of Israel.
The Israeli Samson Option is a policy of annihilation and extinction.
Our guest is Sharon Dolev.
Sharon Dolev is a peace and human rights activist with a focus on eradicating nuclear and other weapons of mass destruction from the Middle East through innovative policy, education, advocacy, and activism. She is the founder and director of the Israeli Disarmament Movement (IDM), a co-founder and executive director of the Middle East Treaty Organization (METO), and an Israeli campaigner for the 2017 Nobel Peace Prize-winning International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN).
Calling into our show will be Kathy Kelly.
Kelly is board president of World BEYOND War and a co-coordinator of the Merchants of Death War Crimes Tribunal.
Congressman Huffman or any of his staff are also invited to call in.
