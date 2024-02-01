Cooking Oil Market Size to Reach US$ 288.0 Billion by 2032

Cooking Oil Market

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Cooking Oil Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the cooking oil market research report. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. the global cooking oil market size reached US$ 193.6 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 288.0 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 4.51% during 2024-2032.

Request Sample Report (Exclusive Offer on this report): https://www.imarcgroup.com/cooking-oil-market/requestsample

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Cooking Oil Industry:

• Health and Wellness Trends:

As individuals become more conscious of their dietary choices and their impact on overall health, there's a notable shift towards oils perceived as healthier. This includes oils high in monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, including olive oil, canola oil, and those rich in omega-3 fatty acids like flaxseed oil. The demand for oils with specific health benefits, such as reducing cholesterol levels or improving heart health, has led to the development and marketing of specialized products. The rising prevalence of lifestyle diseases, such as obesity and heart disease also contribute to this trend. Manufacturers are responding by introducing organic, non-GMO, and cold-pressed oils, which are marketed as more natural and healthier options.

• Globalization and Cultural Influences:

Globalization plays a crucial role in the cooking oil market's growth. As individuals are more exposed to different cultures and cuisines, there's an increased interest in trying authentic ingredients, including various types of cooking oils. The popularity of Mediterranean cuisine has propelled the demand for olive oil, even in non-traditional markets. The rising popularity of Asian cuisines globally has increased the demand for oils, including sesame and coconut oil. This cultural exchange, facilitated by global trade and the internet, allows consumers to access a wide variety of cooking oils from different parts of the world. This diversification in tastes and culinary practices broadens the consumer base and encourages manufacturers to expand their product lines to include exotic and specialty oils, catering to a more diverse palate.

• Environmental and Sustainability Concerns:

Environmental sustainability is increasingly influencing consumer choices, including the selection of cooking oils. There is growing concern about the environmental impact of oil production, particularly regarding deforestation for palm oil plantations and the carbon footprint associated with transporting oils across long distances. Consumers are becoming more inclined to choose products that are sustainably sourced and produced. This shift is driving growth in the market for oils that are certified as environmentally friendly, such as those with certifications from the roundtable on sustainable palm oil (RSPO). Additionally, the demand for locally produced oils is rising as consumers seek to reduce their carbon footprint.

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

• ACH Food Companies Inc. (Associated British Foods plc)

• American Vegetable Oils Inc

• Archer-Daniels-Midland Company

• Bunge Limited

• Cargill Incorporated

• CJ CheilJedang Corp

• Fuji oil Holding Inc

• Indofood Agri Resources Ltd

• J-Oils Mills Inc

• Louis Dreyfus Company B.V

• Marico Limited

• Modi Naturals Ltd

• Ottogi Co. Ltd

• Wilmar International Limited

Cooking Oil Market Trends:

Technological advancements in the production and processing of cooking oils have a profound impact on the market. Innovations in extraction, processing, and packaging technologies have enabled manufacturers to produce oils more efficiently and at a lower cost. Improved technologies also allow for the extraction of oils from a wider variety of sources, including lesser-known seeds and nuts, thereby diversifying the market. Moreover, advancements in processing technologies have enabled the production of oils with specific characteristics, such as higher smoke points or enhanced flavor profiles, catering to the needs of diverse cooking practices. Improved packaging technology also plays a role, extending the shelf life of oils and making them more convenient for consumers.

Ask Analyst for Customization and Browse full report with TOC & List of Figure: https://www.imarcgroup.com/cooking-oil-market

Cooking Oil Market Report Segmentation:

Type Insights:

• Palm Oil

• Soy Oil

• Sunflower Oil

• Peanut Oil

• Olive Oil

• Rapeseed Oil

• Others

Palm oil represented the largest segment by type in the cooking oil market, due to its widespread availability, cost-effectiveness, and versatile use in both food and non-food industries.

Distribution Channel Insights:

• Hypermarket and Supermarket

• Independent Retail Stores

• Business to Business

• Online Sales Channel

Hypermarkets and supermarkets emerged as the largest segment by distribution channel, due to their extensive reach and the convenience they offer in providing a wide range of cooking oil options to consumers.

End User Insights:

• Residential

• Food Services

• Food Processing

• Others

The residential sector constituted the largest segment by end user in the cooking oil market, reflecting the essential role of cooking oils in daily household cooking and food preparation.

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Asia Pacific was the largest market by region for cooking oil, driven by high consumption rates, the presence of key palm oil-producing countries, and the growing food industry in this region.

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2018-2023)

• Market Outlook (2024-2032)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Related Report By IMARC Group:

• Convenience Food Market Outlook Report 2024 - https://www.imarcgroup.com/convenience-food-market

• Black Gram Market Outlook Report 2024 - https://www.imarcgroup.com/prefeasibility-report-black-gram-processing-plant

• Fish Sauce Market Outlook Report 2024 - https://www.imarcgroup.com/fish-sauce-market

• Food And Beverages Coding And Marking Equipment Market Outlook Report 2024 - https://www.imarcgroup.com/food-beverages-coding-marking-equipment-market

• Collagen Market Outlook Report 2024 - https://www.imarcgroup.com/collagen-market

About Us :

IMARC Group is a leading market research compan that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC Group’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.