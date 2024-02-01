Infinidat’s InfiniBox® and InfiniGuard® Solutions Named One of the Top 5 Cyber Secure Backup Targets for Enterprises by Storage Analyst Firm DCIG

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat , a leading provider of enterprise storage solutions, today announced that storage industry analyst firm DCIG has named Infinidat’s InfiniBox® and InfiniGuard® solutions as one of the world’s top 5 cyber secure backup targets. DCIG reviewed 27 different 2PB+ cyber secure backup targets as part of its independent research in the enterprise market where ransomware and malware are first attacking backup targets to hinder an enterprise from recovering from a cyberattack. The report entitled “2024-25 DCIG TOP 5 2PB+ Cyber Secure Backup Targets Global Edition” is now available.



“Cyber resilience is at the core of our InfiniBox and InfiniGuard solutions with our built-in InfiniSafe cyber storage capabilities that have been absolutely game changing for enterprise customers when it comes to combatting and neutralizing the effects of ransomware and malware, as well as making cyber recovery of data nearly instantaneous,” said Eric Herzog, CMO at Infinidat. “Having both the InfiniBox and the InfiniGuard named a Top 5 solution as a cyber secure backup just made it easier for more enterprises to increase their levels of cyber resilience in their data infrastructure with flexibility and reliability. When you think cyber secure, it’s time to think Infinidat.”

The DCIG report states, “Each enterprise’s requirements for how they manage backups and for facilitating fast recoveries will influence their choice between these two Infinidat systems. Enterprises that need a backup target that maximizes available storage capacity should choose the InfiniGuard B4320. This model scales over 50PBs of storage capacity and offers data deduplication, and it’s important to note it uses an InfiniBox as its back-end storage. Those enterprises that need the backup target to host application and data recoveries should give preference to the InfiniBox F6320.”

Jerome Wendt, Principal Data Protection Analyst, at DCIG said, “As our report shows, it is critical for enterprises to choose cyber secure backup targets as part of a cyber secure data environment. The need for broader recovery capabilities from cyberattacks demands it. Even when a backup target repels an attack, such as ransomware, enterprises must begin from the premise that an attack has compromised their production systems and data. This necessitates the need for the backup target to take on additional roles, such as performing rapid restores and hosting recoveries, while the solution continues to function as a backup target. Cyber security features have become prerequisites for enterprises seeking to protect their backups and accelerate cyber recovery.”

The DCIG report highlighted a number of appealing attributes of the InfiniBox and InfiniGuard solutions, further helping to differentiate them from other 2PB+ cyber secure backup targets:

Built-in InfiniSafe ® cyber storage technology “The InfiniSafe feature represents, perhaps, Infinidat’s most distinguishing feature set when compared to other cyber secure backup targets. Included core features on both InfiniBox and InfiniGuard, InfiniSafe offers key cyber security features that enterprises need today. These include immutable snapshots, logical air-gapped data protection, a fenced forensic network, and near-instantaneous recoveries that are guaranteed, 20 minutes or less for the InfiniGuard B4320 and under 1 minute for the InfiniBox F6320 regardless of the dataset size.” The report also highlighted that Infinidat provides InfiniSafe Cyber Detection for intelligent deep data scanning on the InfiniBox. As cybersecurity continues to be one of the top concerns of CEOs and senior leadership teams, Infinidat made it a priority to enhance its InfiniSafe cyber storage resilience solution portfolio with cyber detection. Using advanced machine-learning models, InfiniSafe Cyber Detection is designed to help enterprises resist and quickly recover from cyberattacks.



Both systems offer high availability with redundant storage hardware “The two Infinidat solutions illustrate why highly available backup targets have become a necessity for enterprises. In addition to continually servicing backups, backup targets may also need to facilitate fast restores and perform forensic analysis. The Infinidat InfiniBox and InfiniGuard facilitate both of those activities with the InfiniBox optimized for hosting recoveries. Infinidat is able to deliver these high levels of availability and performance, as their enterprise-based architecture inherently provides a triple-active redundant architecture.”



100 percent system availability guarantee “Many providers of high-end storage systems jockey for position as to how many ‘nines’ of availability their solution provides. Infinidat minimizes the need for enterprises to have to make any calculations for how much downtime they might expect annually. Rather, it provides a 100 percent system availability guarantee specifically for its InfiniBox systems.”



To download the DCIG report, click here .

About Infinidat

Infinidat helps enterprises and service providers empower their data-driven competitive advantage at scale. Infinidat’s software defined storage architecture delivers microsecond latency, 100% availability, cyber storage resilience and scalability with a significantly lower total cost of ownership than competing storage technologies. The company offers an award-winning portfolio of enterprise storage solutions for primary and secondary storage deployments. The corporate headquarters are based in Herzliya, Israel, and U.S. headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com .

