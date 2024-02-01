Erasca to Present at the Guggenheim Healthcare Talks 6th Annual Biotechnology Conference

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Erasca, Inc. (Nasdaq: ERAS), a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers, today announced its participation in the 6th Annual Guggenheim Biotechnology Conference being held at the St. Regis in New York, New York. Jonathan E. Lim, M.D., chairman, CEO, and co-founder, and David M. Chacko, M.D., chief financial officer and chief business officer, will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 11:00 am Eastern Time. Drs. Lim and Chacko will also participate in one-on-one investor meetings.



A live audio webcast of the event will be available online at Erasca.com/events. An archived replay of the event will be available for 30 days following the webcast at Erasca.com/events.

About Erasca

At Erasca, our name is our mission: To erase cancer. We are a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Our company was co-founded by leading pioneers in precision oncology and RAS targeting to create novel therapies and combination regimens designed to comprehensively shut down the RAS/MAPK pathway for the treatment of cancer. We have assembled what we believe to be the deepest RAS/MAPK pathway-focused pipeline in the industry. We believe our team’s capabilities and experience, further guided by our scientific advisory board which includes the world’s leading experts in the RAS/MAPK pathway, uniquely position us to achieve our bold mission of erasing cancer.

