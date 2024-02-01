Submit Release
Soleno Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming February Investor Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (“Soleno”) (NASDAQ: SLNO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases, today announced that Anish Bhatnagar, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present at the following upcoming investor conferences:

Guggenheim Healthcare Talks | 6th Annual Biotechnology Conference
Thursday, February 8, 2024, at 2:30 PM Eastern Time

34th Annual Oppenheimer Healthcare Life Sciences Conference
Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at 11:20 AM Eastern Time

Anish Bhatnagar, M.D., Chief Executive Officer, will also be participating in a fireside chat, hosted by Dr. Leland Gershell.

A live audio webcast and replays of the presentations will be available in the Investors section on the Company’s website at www.soleno.life.

About Soleno Therapeutics, Inc.
Soleno is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company’s lead candidate, DCCR extended-release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet for the treatment of PWS, recently completed its Phase 3 development program to support a planned NDA submission. For more information, please visit www.soleno.life.

Corporate Contact:
Brian Ritchie
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
212-915-2578

 


