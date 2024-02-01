BioAdaptives Announces Low-Cost AI FYO Smartphone App Tracking System to Detect Unwanted Muscle Mass Loss Reported With Obesity Management

Free FYO Body Composition Testing for First 100 Subscribers

LAS VEGAS, NV, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire –BioAdaptives, Inc. (OTC: BDPT), a leading manufacturer and distributor of innovative, all-natural dietary supplements, announces a new, Low-Cost AI FYO Smartphone App Tracking System to Detect Unwanted Muscle Loss Reported with Obesity Management.

The rising popularity and increased application of glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) medications, such as semaglutide, for treating obesity has spurred significant advancements in the development of more efficacious drugs and supplements. However, further studies are necessary to ascertain the potential side effects of these novel medications, including gastrointestinal issues and the undesirable potential for muscle mass reduction which can result in weakened muscular strength. Given that weight loss might stem from reductions in either body fat, muscle mass, or both, accurately measuring both components is crucial for monitoring the effectiveness and safety of obesity and fitness management strategies. Fortunately, more precise techniques for measuring body fat loss, as distinguished from the broader category of weight loss, are being developed. However, the steep costs associated with obesity medications are compounded by the expensive and inconvenient methods currently used for body fat monitoring, such as DXA scans. In contrast, Fit Your Outfit (FYO), a complimentary AI-powered smartphone app, offers immediate, cost-effective, personalized assessments of body fat and muscle mass, along with tracking capabilities that can support any obesity or fitness regimen. By using the app to analyze a single, affordable profile picture taken with their smartphone, users can obtain body composition metrics, including fat and muscle mass. The app stores each photo's results in its tracking system, enabling users to monitor their progress from the comfort of their home.

Edward Jacobs, MD, BioAdaptives CEO, stated, “We are pleased to offer the free, AI supported FYO Body Composition app that provides helpful monitoring information. The importance of tracking not only body fat but also muscle mass (fat free mass) has been highlighted by research that has identified the issue of unwanted muscle mass loss occurring with the use of some GLP-1 drugs and dieting practices. Such a decrease in muscle mass can lead to sarcopenia, a condition marked by pronounced weakness and diminished strength. The AI-facilitated FYO platform enables users to conveniently monitor their body fat and muscle mass metrics “

Exclusive Offer: First 100 FYO Subscribers receive a Free Body Composition Photo Credit The FYO App is free. Each FYO Body Composition photo requires the use of a low-cost FYO Credit that may be purchased through a BioAdaptives subscription. See details at “shopbioadaptives.com”.

BioAdaptives, Inc. manufactures and distributes natural plant- and algal-based products that improve health and wellness for humans and animals, with an emphasis on optimizing pain relief, antiviral activity and immune system defense; resistance to stress; endurance; recovery from injury, illness and exercise; and anti-aging properties. The Company’s current dietary supplement formulations are carefully selected from the best worldwide sources and utilize proprietary methods of enhancing the bioavailability of nutrients. The products for horses and dogs have also demonstrated increased general health, competitive performance enhancement, rejuvenation effects, and pain relief, as well as providing improvements in appearance. Our current product line includes PrimiLungs™ and PluriPain® for humans and Equine All-in-One™ for horses. Additional human products, to be introduced soon, are designed to aid memory, cognition and focus; assist in sleep and fatigue reduction; and improve overall emotional and physical wellness. BioAdaptives’ common shares trade in the OTC market under the symbol BDPT. It has over 13,000 current shareholders. None of the statements about the Company’s products have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Additional information can be found at www.shopbioadaptives.com or in our SEC filings at https://www.sec.gov/cgi-bin/browse-edgar?company=bioadaptives&owner=exclude&action=getcompany

