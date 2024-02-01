Perspective Therapeutics Introduces “Pre-Targeting” Theranostic Technology Platform

Signs a World-Wide Exclusive License with Stony Brook University for a Novel Platform that can Enhance Radionuclide Targeting





SEATTLE, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- -- Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (“Perspective” or “the Company”) (NYSE AMERICAN: CATX), a radiopharmaceutical company that is pioneering advanced treatment applications for cancers throughout the body, today announced that it has executed an exclusive license agreement with Stony Brook University for the rights to its Cuburbit[7]uril-admantane (CB7-Adma) pre-targeting platform and was awarded the Phase I tranche of a 2.5-year, Fastrack Small Business Innovation Research grant (Phase I $400 thousand; total $2.4 million) from the National Institutes of Health (NIH) National Cancer Institute in support of Perspective’s CB7-Adma host-guest pre-targeting program for the diagnosis and treatment of cancer.

Pre-targeting using the CB7-Adma platform involves two-steps. First, an antibody that binds with high specificity to a cancer-specific protein is administered via intravenous injection. This antibody is chemically modified to include the CB7 chemical entity and accumulates over time at the tumor site. Then, a radionuclide held tightly by Perspective’s proprietary chelator attached to an Adma group is administered. The Adma group binds to the CB7 group that was previously attached to the cancerous cells with remarkable specificity, delivering radiation dose selectively to the tumor sites.

Central to this innovation is CB7-Adma (host-guest) complex formation, driving the interaction between the antibody and radioligand. The chosen host-guest pair, CB7-Adma, demonstrates promising in vivo stability, modularity, and low immunogenicity. The platform's potential was validated through in vivo profiling of ligands, employing a CB7-modified carcinoembryonic antigen (CEA) targeting antibody.





Figure 1. Illustration of the 2-step CB7-Adma pre-targeting approach. (1) a macromolecule that has been chemically modified to include the CB7 handle is administered and allowed to bind to the tumor. (2) The radioligand with fast clearance properties that carries the radionuclide, and the Adma chemical group is administered. The Adma guest ligand binds to the tumor rapidly and unbound radioligand clears the body quickly, thereby optimizing delivery of radioactivity to the tumor, with little interaction with healthy tissue and organs. (Jallinoja et al., J Nucl Med 2023; 64:1203–1209)

“By embracing a strategy that leverages the precision of monoclonal antibodies and the versatility of small molecules, Perspective has the opportunity to expand the therapeutic options available to patients receiving radiation therapy,” said Thijs Spoor, Chief Executive Officer at Perspective Therapeutics.

Michael K Schultz, Ph.D., Perspective’s Chief Science Officer added, “We are excited about the potential of this technology because it opens up numerous additional cancer-specific targets and is ideal for alpha-particle therapy using 212Pb.”

The exclusive license with Stony Brook University covers the global intellectual property rights for the CB7-Adma pre-targeting platform. The research conducted at Stony Brook University refines the understanding of the potential of the proprietary CB7-Adma pre-targeting platform for image-guided radionuclide therapy for oncology. The technology was first described by Stony Brook University researchers, Jacob L. Houghton, Ph.D. and Vilma I.J. Jallinoja, Ph.D., in the article, “Pretargeting with Cucurbituril–Adamantane Host–Guest Pair in Xenograft Models,” published in The Journal of Nuclear Medicine. A recent presentation by the Stony Brook team at the World Molecular Imaging Congress 2023, “Cucurbit[7]uril-adamantane host:guest pretargeting with 203Pb-labeled radioligands in xenograft models,” demonstrated the feasibility of this approach in combination with Perspective’s lead-specific chelator (“PSC”).

“This innovative radioligand treatment strategy circumvents the potential toxic side effects typically associated with directly radiolabeled monoclonal antibodies by employing a two-step targeting strategy utilizing the specificity of monoclonal antibodies with the safety and efficacy of radioligands,” said Jacob Houghton, Ph.D., Assistant Professor, Radiology at Stony Brook University. “Our current efforts will focus on optimizing the radioligands in combination with 212Pb for alpha-TRT, using Perspective’s PSC chelator, which has the potential to further reduce off-target radiation toxicity by tightly binding not only the 212Pb, but also the 212Bi progeny in the 212Pb decay series.”

About Perspective Therapeutics, Inc.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc., is a radiopharmaceutical development company that is pioneering advanced treatment applications for cancers throughout the body. The Company has a proprietary technology that utilizes the alpha emitting isotope 212Pb to deliver powerful radiation specifically to cancer cells via specialized targeting peptides. The Company is also developing complementary imaging diagnostics that incorporate the same targeting peptides which provide the opportunity to personalize treatment and optimize patient outcomes. This “theranostic” approach enables the ability to see the specific tumor and then treat it to potentially improve efficacy and minimize toxicity associated with many other types of cancer treatments.

The Company’s melanoma (VMT01) and neuroendocrine tumor (VMT-α-NET) programs have entered Phase 1/2a imaging and therapy trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and neuroendocrine tumors at several leading academic institutions. The Company has also developed a proprietary 212Pb generator to secure key isotopes for clinical trial and commercial operations.

For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.perspectivetherapeutics.com.

