StepStone Group Announces 2024 Partner and Managing Director Promotions

NEW YORK, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP), a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory and data services, has named 8 new partners and 18 new managing directors.



Partner and CEO Scott Hart said, “We are proud to celebrate these senior leaders of our firm, each of whom exemplify StepStone’s commitment to helping our clients build and manage exceptional private markets portfolios. Congratulations to all.”

2024 Partner Class

David Allen joined StepStone in 2021 and is based in Dublin. He is CEO of StepStone’s EU Alternative Investment Fund Manager (AIFM) and a member of the Private Debt team.

Fabian Körzendörfer joined StepStone in 2016 and is based in Zurich. He is a member of the Private Debt team.

Lisa Larsson joined StepStone in 2017 and is based in New York. She is a member of the Portfolio Management team.

Matthew Roche joined StepStone in 2013 and is based in New York. He is a member of the Private Equity team.

Brett Schlemovitz joined StepStone in 2022 and is based in New York. He is a member of the Private Wealth team.

Brad Weltler joined StepStone in 2019 and is based in Charlotte. He is a member of the Private Wealth team.

John Wuestling joined StepStone in 2021 and is based in Baltimore. He is a member of the Venture Capital and Growth Equity team.

Kimberly Zeitvogel joined StepStone in 2020 and is based in Charlotte. She is a member of the Private Wealth team.

2024 Managing Director Class

Samar Abbas, Private Equity, New York

Brittney Bauman, Private Wealth, Charlotte

Jennifer Berg, Private Equity, Baltimore

Clodagh Coghlan, Private Equity, New York

Will Cuddy, Corporate Finance & Accounting, New York

Elizabeth Ferry, Operational Due Diligence, La Jolla

David Han, Private Debt, New York

Jaffrey Hoey, Portfolio Analytics & Reporting, La Jolla

Drew Iadanza, Real Estate, New York

Cynthia Leon, Tax Department, New York

Huff Millard, Private Equity, Baltimore

Robert Murphy, Real Estate, Dublin

Bryan O’Dowd, Private Debt, Dublin

Ted Panarese, Private Equity, New York

Thomas Redmond, Portfolio Analytics & Reporting, La Jolla

Anderson Souza, Portfolio Analytics & Reporting, La Jolla

Justin Thibault, Real Estate, Cleveland

Christopher Velez, Business Development, New York

About StepStone

StepStone Group Inc. (Nasdaq: STEP) is a global private markets investment firm focused on providing customized investment solutions and advisory, data and administrative services to its clients. As of September 30, 2023, StepStone was responsible for approximately $659 billion of total capital, including $146 billion of assets under management. StepStone's clients include some of the world's largest public and private defined benefit and defined contribution pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and insurance companies, as well as prominent endowments, foundations, family offices and private wealth clients, which include high-net-worth and mass affluent individuals. StepStone partners with its clients to develop and build private markets portfolios designed to meet their specific objectives across the private equity, infrastructure, private debt and real estate asset classes.

