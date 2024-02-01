Royal Neighbors Launches New Final Expense Product Catering to the Uninsured

Ensured Legacy Final Expense will offer a Charitable Giving Rider

Rock Island, Ill., Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royal Neighbors of America, a fraternal benefit society providing life insurance products to its members today unveiled an innovative life insurance product aimed at addressing the needs of the uninsured and those facing coverage challenges. Ensured Legacy Final Expense1, a suite of life insurance products, is set to offer coverage customization options including a unique rider designed to make a lasting impact on the lives of members and their families across the country.

Catering to Diverse Needs

Juliet Christenson, Royal Neighbors Senior Director Product Strategy says this new life insurance product isn’t just a result of brainstorming in the boardroom. “It’s a response to the needs of our valued members. Our journey to Ensured Legacy Final Expense included extensive research and the pursuit of a deep understanding of our members and our agents,” she said.

One of the unique aspects of Ensured Legacy Final Expense is its flexibility in coverage options that align with individuals’ health statuses, ensuring loved ones are left with a legacy rather than financial burdens. “Serving the uninsured member is at the heart of our product strategy,” said Christenson.

Holistic Offering with Charitable Giving Rider

Royal Neighbors offers members exclusive access to programs and resources like prescription savings, affordable preventative health screenings, and support for community volunteer projects.

To illustrate their dedication to serving communities, Royal Neighbors is introducing a distinctive Charitable Giving Rider.2 This rider, included at no extra cost to the member, empowers members to designate a charitable organization from a pre-approved list provided by Royal Neighbors. When the member passes away, Royal Neighbors donates 1% of the member’s certificate face amount to the selected charity. It’s a meaningful way to leave a lasting legacy while making a difference in the member’s community.

“Ensured Legacy Final Expense isn’t just an insurance product; it’s a holistic offering that reflects our commitment to insuring lives, supporting women, and serving communities,” added Christenson.

A New Differentiator in the Market

Royal Neighbors took feedback from members, agents, and market research and baked it into their product design.

“Our target market for this product includes individuals aged 50 and older who may have delayed obtaining life insurance or faced previous rejections but still have concerns about their final expenses and ensuring their loved ones are not burdened after their passing,” said Christenson. “In their fifties, people often find themselves taking care of elderly parents who may not have life insurance. This experience can make them acutely aware of the burden placed on them. We heard many stories in our focus groups where individuals felt overwhelmed by the financial responsibilities of caring for loved ones as they approached their end of life. This insurance product serves as a solution to bridge this gap and provide peace of mind.”

"We are dedicated to delivering life insurance products with distinctive features tailored to our members' needs, setting us apart from other carriers," affirmed Zarifa Reynolds, CEO and President of Royal Neighbors. "Our simplified life insurance products are designed to be easy to understand and cost-effective so that we can address the needs of the growing senior market and provide our customers with comfort and peace of mind as well as the ability to leave a lasting legacy for their loved ones."

Royal Neighbors is also launching a new, more user-friendly application process. “We wanted to ensure our members walk away from the application process feeling confident in their coverage and future legacy,” added Christenson.

More about Royal Neighbors of America

Royal Neighbors was founded in 1895 as a membership organization by nine pioneering women who recognized the need to insure the lives of women and children. Now, with more than 250,000 members nationwide, Royal Neighbors of America offers life insurance and annuity products to its members and is driven by its mission of supporting women and serving communities. The organization’s employees, members, and chapters across the country drive the mission through localized volunteerism and philanthropy programs making social impact the cornerstone of their work. In 2020, Royal Neighbors was upgraded to “A Excellent” (3rd highest out of 13) by the AM Best Company for overall financial strength and ability to meet ongoing obligations to certificate holders. The rating was affirmed as of November 17, 2023. In 2022, Royal Neighbors delivered $24.5 million in social good, record revenue and received an all-time high score from the Great Place to Work® employee survey. In 2023 Royal Neighbors achieved their seventh Great Place to Work Certification. For more information about Royal Neighbors of America, go to royalneighbors.org.

#1 Ensured Legacy Final Expense (Form Series 211311, 211312, and 221309). Royal Neighbors of America® (NAIC #57657), is an Illinois corporation and is licensed in all states and the District of Columbia, except AL, AK, HI, LA, MA, NH, NY. Not all products are available in all states. Contractual provisions and limitations may vary by state. Royal Neighbors contracts are not FDIC insured, and are not a deposit account and may lose value.

#2 At the time of claim, Royal Neighbors will pay a single lump sum charitable benefit to the 501(c)(3) charitable organization

designated by the owner of the insurance certificate. The charitable benefit amount will be the lesser of one-percent of the face

amount of the life insurance certificate or $1,000. Form Series 221113 not available in all states. There is no additional premium

for this rider. Not available in all states. There is no additional premium for this rider.







Attachments

Marie Young Royal Neighbors of America 3097328280 marie.young@royalneighbors.org