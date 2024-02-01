TransUnion Spoofed Call Protection Wins Juniper Research Gold Award for Best Robocall Mitigation Solution

TruContact Solution Honored for Third Consecutive Year in Telco Innovation Security & Fraud Category

CHICAGO, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransUnion announced today it has been named a winner in Juniper Research's Future Digital Awards for Telco Innovation 2024 for the third year in a row. TruContact™ Spoofed Call Protection received a Gold Award for “Best Robocall Mitigation Solution” in the Security and Fraud Innovation category.



Spoofed Call Protection (SCP) enables enterprises to digitally sign their outbound calls, helping to ensure calls aren’t being spoofed or mis-tagged as spam, so customers know and trust who’s calling, and are much more likely to answer the phone. Part of the Trusted Call Solution (TCS) suite, with SCP, spoofed calls can be blocked so they never reach consumers — helping to ensure only legitimate calls get through.

“With the rapid increase in spoofed and fraudulent communications today, it’s imperative we have effective solutions to block fraudulent calls from ever reaching consumers,” said Sam Barker, vice president of Telecoms Market Research at Juniper Research. “TruContact Spoofed Call Protection is one of those solutions that will help transform the future of call authentication and verification. We’re proud to recognize TransUnion in this category for the third year running.”

“This recognition by Juniper continues to validate the effectiveness of our solutions, like Spoofed Call Protection to help stop spoofed calls and scams at the source. We thank Juniper Research for this important recognition,” said James Garvert, senior vice president of communications solutions for TransUnion. “To be recognized for a third year in a row is further proof of the critical role our solutions play in combating fraud, enabling enterprises to improve engagement with customers and consumers to get the calls they want and need. Ultimately this helps restore trust in the phone channel.”

The Juniper Research Telco Innovation Awards recognize technology companies at the forefront of their respective fields: companies that deliver imaginative, innovative products or services that have the potential to disrupt their ecosystems and provide significant benefits to their target audience. As pioneers in the call authentication space as the co-author of STIR standards and early contributor to the SHAKEN framework, Spoofed Call Protection is a critical layer of defense in protecting brand identity for organizations such as financial institutions, healthcare providers, insurance companies, government agencies, utility providers, and more.

TransUnion previously won a Gold Award for “Best Robocall Mitigation Solution” in the Security & Fraud Innovation category for its Enterprise Certified Caller (ECC) solution (as Neustar, a TransUnion company). In 2022, the company received the highest accolade possible—a Platinum Award—for “Best Robocall Mitigation Solution” in the Security & Fraud Innovation category for its Branded Call Display (BCD) service.

