Mersana Therapeutics to Participate in Guggenheim’s 6th Annual Biotechnology Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRSN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a pipeline of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) targeting cancers in areas of high unmet medical need, today announced that members of management will participate in a fireside chat at Guggenheim’s 6th Annual Biotechnology Conference on February 8, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. ET. A live webcast of this event will be available on the Investors & Media section of Mersana’s website at www.mersana.com, and an archived replay will be available for approximately 90 days following the event.

About Mersana Therapeutics
Mersana Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and driven by the knowledge that patients are waiting for new treatment options. The company has developed proprietary cytotoxic (Dolasynthen) and immunostimulatory (Immunosynthen) ADC platforms that are generating a pipeline of wholly-owned and partnered product candidates with the potential to treat a range of cancers. Its pipeline includes XMT-1660, a Dolasynthen ADC targeting B7-H4, and XMT-2056, an Immunosynthen ADC targeting a novel epitope of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2). Mersana routinely posts information that may be useful to investors on the “Investors & Media” section of its website at www.mersana.com.

