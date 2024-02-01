Biden-Harris Administration Marks Two Years of Advancements in HHS’ Overdose Prevention Strategy with New Actions to Treat Addiction and Save Lives

2023 OPS Fact Sheet

(link to 2022 fact sheet)

Today, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) marked two years of its Overdose Prevention Strategy (Strategy) by announcing bold new actions to combat overdoses. Actions announced today build on President Biden’s National Drug Control Strategy and his Unity Agenda call-to-action to address the overdose epidemic and save lives.

OVERDOSE PROGRESS

Overdose Deaths

Unfortunately, in the United States we saw years of tragic and rapid increases in the overdose death rate from 2019 – 2021.

Over the past three years, with historic investments and unprecedented action, we have been able to level off the devastating period of rapid, double-digit percent increases we saw in the overdose death rate from 2019 – 2021.

When President Biden took office in January 2021, the overdose death rate was increasing 31.2% year-over-year. Today, the rate of increase is 2.8% year-over-year, which means the rate of increase since President Biden took office has decreased by more than 90%. Thanks to the historic actions and investments made under the President’s leadership, nearly every month in between has seen a decline in the overdose death rate.

Naloxone

According to IQVIA National Sales Perspective data, total sales of naloxone products have increased substantially in the last year and since the implementation of the Overdose Prevention Strategy.

A total of 12.9 million naloxone units were sold between October 2022 and September 2023. This is almost a 15% increase from the previous 12 months, and a 38% increase compared to the time between October 2020 and September 2021.

Treatment

According to IQVIA Total Patient Tracker data, the total number of unique buprenorphine patients has increased in the last year, and since the implementation of the Overdose Prevention Strategy.

In the last year, an average of 862,068 people received buprenorphine treatment each month. This is a 1% increase in unique patients from the previous year, and more than a 4.5% increase compared to the first year of the Overdose Prevention Strategy.

KEY HHS ACTIONS THAT CONTRIBUTED TO DATA IMPROVEMENTS IN YEAR TWO OF THE OVERDOSE PREVENTION STRATEGY

In Fiscal Year 2023, the Administration invested nearly $8 billion in programs supporting the Overdose Prevention Strategy across HHS and continues to expand efforts related to primary prevention, evidence-based treatment, harm reduction, and recovery support services across HHS programs; as well as funding to bolster the nation’s behavioral health infrastructure. This Administration remains committed to ensuring access to recovery support services.

Some key OPS activities from the last year include:

Prevention Chronic Pain Activities . CMS finalized new payment codes in Medicare for monthly chronic pain management and treatment services that support behavioral health, effective January 1, 2023. CMS finalized separate payment in the Ambulatory Surgical Center setting for five non-opioid pain management drugs starting in 2023. CMS issued guidance to states describing how states may increase coverage of non-opioid pain management treatments. CMS and NIH also partnered on a new web page for professionals for pain management assessment resources. SAMHSA’s Youth Fentanyl Awareness Prize Challenge . In this Prize Challenge, SAMHSA sought the best ideas from U.S. youth, ages 14-18, on a community strategy to engage other youth on awareness, education and prevention strategies on fentanyl, especially the hidden dangers with fake pills and other contaminants that can lead to drug overdose deaths. It is important that the dangers of illicit fentanyl and fake pills be communicated with all youth to help prevent associated risks, and steps that can be taken to reduce risk (e.g., have naloxone and know how to use it). These messages will resonate with youth if they come from a trusted resource, like other youth. SAMHSA sought video submissions that pitched and demonstrated innovative ways to reach youth like social media posts, vlogs, podcasts, video journals, etc. Blueprint for a National Prevention Infrastructure for Behavioral Health Disorders: a Study Supported by The National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA), SAMHSA and CDC . NIDA, SAMHSA and the CDC are supporting a National Academies of Science, Engineering, and Medicine consensus study to provide a roadmap of steps needed to develop and finance a sustainable prevention infrastructure at the national and/or state level for implementing evidence-based interventions for preventing psychiatric disorders like addiction. NIDA's Substance Use Prevention Services in Primary Care Challenge . In August 2023, NIDA selected three winners of a Primary Care Challenge to generate ideas for how primary care practices can more effectively identify people at risk for substance use or misuse and prevent substance use initiation and escalation of misuse to substance use disorders. Among winning submissions included proposed models of substance use screening and prevention services (or referral to those services) for adults who have been incarcerated, in pediatric clinics, and for youth via peer-led mental health care.

Harm Reduction

Treatment

Recovery Building Communities of Recovery Program . HHS, through SAMHSA, awarded $5.54 million to recovery community organizations under the Building Communities of Recovery program to mobilize and connect a broad base of community-based resources to increase the prevalence and quality of long-term recovery support for people with substance use disorders and co-occurring substance use and mental health issues. These grants support the development, enhancement, expansion, and delivery of recovery support services as well as the promotion of and education about recovery. It is expected that these grant activities will be administered and implemented by individuals with lived experience who are in recovery from SUD and co-occurring SUD and mental health issues and reflect the needs and population of the community being served.

Workplace Supported Recovery Program . CDC’s National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) published a webpage with information for employers to consider when creating a Workplace Supported Recovery (WSR) Program. They will continue to build upon that webpage with additional content and resources.

. CDC’s National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) published a webpage with information for employers to consider when creating a Workplace Supported Recovery (WSR) Program. They will continue to build upon that webpage with additional content and resources. Recovery Support and Housing: Block Grant Guidance. SAMHSA published valuable guidance on what recovery support services may be covered via the Substance Use Block Grants. The guidance outlines several housing-related services and supports- including temporary housing assistance, deposits and costs of setting up power- which can be covered by grant funds to recovery housing organizations.