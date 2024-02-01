2023 List of Accomplishments: Biden-Harris Administration Marks Two Years of Advancements in HHS’ Overdose Prevention Strategy with New Actions to Treat Addiction and Save Lives

Today, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) marked two years of its Overdose Prevention Strategy (Strategy) by announcing bold new actions to combat overdoses. These actions include finalizing a rule that will dramatically expand access to life-saving medications for opioid use disorder, announcing that certain grant funds may now be used to purchase xylazine test strips (XTS), and releasing the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration’s (SAMHSA) updated Overdose Prevention and Response Toolkit. Actions announced today build on President Biden’s National Drug Control Strategy and his Unity Agenda call-to-action to address the overdose epidemic and save lives.

The following is a list of accomplishments in 2023:

Total Investment

In FY2023, the Administration invested nearly $8 billion in programs supporting the Overdose Prevention Strategy across the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

Prevention

Harm reduction

Treatment

Recovery

Building Communities of Recovery Program . HHS, through SAMHSA, awarded $5.54 million to recovery community organizations under the Building Communities of Recovery program to mobilize and connect a broad base of community-based resources to increase the prevalence and quality of long-term recovery support for people with substance use disorders and co-occurring substance use and mental health issues. These grants support the development, enhancement, expansion, and delivery of recovery support services as well as the promotion of and education about recovery. These grant activities are administered and implemented by individuals with lived experience who are in recovery from SUD and co-occurring SUD and mental health issues and reflect the needs and population of the community being served.

Workplace Supported Recovery Program . CDC's National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) published a webpage with information for employers to consider when creating a Workplace Supported Recovery (WSR) Program. They will continue to build upon that webpage with additional content and resources.

Recovery Support and Housing: Block Grant Guidance . SAMHSA published valuable guidance on what recovery support services may be covered via the Substance Use Block Grants. The guidance outlines several housing-related services and supports – including temporary housing assistance, deposits and costs of setting up power – which can be covered by grant funds to recovery housing organizations.

The NIH HEAL Initiative Research Recovery Network: Through the NIH HEAL-funded Research Recovery Network, the NIH continued to support researchers, payors, providers, and people in recovery to develop infrastructure to advance the science of long-term recovery. To date, NIH has contributed $13.9 million to fund nine awards to this network. Further, NIH is conducting research to identify evidence-based best practices for recovery support services and strategies to sustain these services in communities and justice settings.

Endotes

