Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,790 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 435,474 in the last 365 days.

Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Albrioza, sodium phenylbutyrate,Ursodoxicoltaurine, Date of refusal: 05/01/2024, Status: Refused

At the time of the initial opinion in June 2023, the Agency had concerns that the main study did not show convincingly that Albrioza was effective in slowing down the worsening of the disease. Data on survival were also not reliable, given the way the data were collected and analysed. Therefore, the Agency’s opinion was that a positive balance of benefits and risks of Albrioza could not be established. Hence, the Agency recommended refusing marketing authorisation. In giving this recommendation, the Agency also considered advice from expert groups, including patient representatives and experts in neurology.

During the re-examination, the Agency assessed the company’s responses to its concerns and consulted a group of experts in neurology. After re-examination, the Agency’s concerns were not resolved and the initial refusal was therefore confirmed. 

The Agency also took into consideration several third party interventions from ALS patient associations, ALS advocates and a national neurology association.

You just read:

Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Albrioza, sodium phenylbutyrate,Ursodoxicoltaurine, Date of refusal: 05/01/2024, Status: Refused

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more