Human medicines European public assessment report (EPAR): Albrioza, sodium phenylbutyrate,Ursodoxicoltaurine, Date of refusal: 05/01/2024, Status: Refused

At the time of the initial opinion in June 2023, the Agency had concerns that the main study did not show convincingly that Albrioza was effective in slowing down the worsening of the disease. Data on survival were also not reliable, given the way the data were collected and analysed. Therefore, the Agency’s opinion was that a positive balance of benefits and risks of Albrioza could not be established. Hence, the Agency recommended refusing marketing authorisation. In giving this recommendation, the Agency also considered advice from expert groups, including patient representatives and experts in neurology.

During the re-examination, the Agency assessed the company’s responses to its concerns and consulted a group of experts in neurology. After re-examination, the Agency’s concerns were not resolved and the initial refusal was therefore confirmed.

The Agency also took into consideration several third party interventions from ALS patient associations, ALS advocates and a national neurology association.