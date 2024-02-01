Submit Release
Dyne Therapeutics to Present at February Investor Conferences

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: DYN), a clinical-stage muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases, today announced that management is scheduled to present at the following investor conferences in February:

  • Guggenheim Healthcare Talks | 6th Annual Biotechnology Conference, fireside chat on Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. ET in New York
  • Oppenheimer 34th Annual Healthcare Life Sciences Conference, virtual fireside chat on Wednesday, February 14, 2024 at 2:40 p.m. ET

A live webcast of each presentation will be available in the Investors & Media section of Dyne’s website at https://investors.dyne-tx.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations and a replay will be accessible for 90 days.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics is a clinical-stage muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for people living with genetically driven diseases. With its proprietary FORCE™ platform, Dyne is developing modern oligonucleotide therapeutics that are designed to overcome limitations in delivery to muscle tissue. Dyne has a broad pipeline for serious muscle diseases, including clinical programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1) and Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and a preclinical program for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FSHD). For more information, please visit https://www.dyne-tx.com/, and follow us on X, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Amy Reilly
areilly@dyne-tx.com
857-341-1203


