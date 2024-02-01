Nxu Provides Business Update Following 2023 Fiscal Year End

Nxu generates revenue for second consecutive quarter, debuts production charging unit, regains Nasdaq compliance and pursues critical highway charging locations within NEVI corridors

MESA, Ariz., Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nxu Inc. (NASDAQ: NXU) (“Nxu”, “the Company”), a domestic technology company developing and manufacturing innovative EV charging and energy storage solutions for the infrastructure we need to power our electrified future, achieved several important milestones in Q4 2023, continuing the innovation that advances its vision of making electric mobility viable:



Revenue and Product Production : The Company generated quarter-over-quarter revenue growth in Q4 2023, the second consecutive quarter of revenue. Revenue growth was primarily comprised from the delivery of electric vehicle battery components, though Nxu also increased revenue from paid public charging at its Mesa location. The Company also manufactured its first EV charging production unit for commercial use.

: The Company generated quarter-over-quarter revenue growth in Q4 2023, the second consecutive quarter of revenue. Revenue growth was primarily comprised from the delivery of electric vehicle battery components, though Nxu also increased revenue from paid public charging at its Mesa location. The Company also manufactured its first EV charging production unit for commercial use. Charging Site Expansion : The Company confirmed several California NEVI corridor 7 sites under its control. The California Energy Commission announced the availability of up to $40,500,000 in grant funds for projects in NEVI corridors.

: The Company confirmed several California NEVI corridor 7 sites under its control. The California Energy Commission announced the availability of up to $40,500,000 in grant funds for projects in NEVI corridors. Financial Stewardship: The Company completed a $3 million public offering of common stock and issued an S-3 Shelf Registration Statement for more flexible capital raises moving forward. To strengthen its financial position, Nxu engaged in a strategic partnership with, and investment in, Lynx Motors, an automotive company dedicated to the revitalization of timeless classics by fusing history and innovation. The Company also managed its cash and debt positions and ultimately obtained an extension to become compliant with Nasdaq’s continued listing rules.



Nxu is proud to continue the momentum of its second revenue-generating quarter, seeking to further its leadership in EV charging infrastructure in 2024 by:

Continuing to strategically invest in the people, technology and like-minded partners that aim to create the fast, reliable, consistent EV charging experience and infrastructure so badly needed in the U.S.

Developing Nxu’s first megawatt+ charging location in Quartzsite, Ariz.

in Quartzsite, Ariz. Regaining and maintaining Nasdaq compliance.



“We’re excited to launch right into 2024 with the momentum we gained in 2023 by remaining dedicated to developing the technology that will electrify America’s high-demand highway routes,” said Nxu Founder, Chairman and CEO Mark Hanchett. “We’ve proven our charging technology is powerful, reliable, with the customer experience always top of mind, and we can’t wait to expand our reach as we expand our footprint.”

NxuOne™ EV Charging Solutions enable powerful, standard-agnostic charging, giving all EV users exactly the power they need, when they need it. EV drivers can expect a consistent, reliable charging experience with NxuOne™ EV Charging Solutions. Nxu previously announced Quartzsite, Ariz. as its first highway charging location and recently announced several additional California NEVI corridor 7 sites. Nxu has targeted additional sites within the corridor and has submitted its application for grant funding under the California Energy Commission’s NEVI Formula Program.

