Radicle Femmes Celebrates Women in Cannabis in Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, ON, Feb. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marigold PR, an award-winning public relations agency to the North American cannabis industry, presents the inaugural Radicle Femmes, Canada’s largest networking event celebrating women in cannabis. Held on International Women’s Day, March 8, 2024, in Toronto, ON, the event is in collaboration with VIP sponsor the Ontario Cannabis Store (OCS), as well as cannabis advisory firm The Panther Group, creative agency Sister Merci, and cannabis wellness brand Solei. Radicle Femmes will highlight the achievements of women entrepreneurs, professionals, and advocates in shaping the industry landscape and will discuss challenges that women continue to face including access to funding and low representation in the sector.

Held at Soluna Toronto, this event will draw a diverse audience including entrepreneurs, marketers, consultants, retail decision-makers, licensed producers, brand representatives, and various ancillary services. The format will feature a dynamic program of panel discussions and valuable networking sessions that create a platform for business opportunities. The event's official tagline, “I can’t believe we still need these events,” reflects the sentiments of many women in the cannabis industry and beyond as the Women Entrepreneurship Knowledge Hub estimates that only ​18% of businesses are majority-owned by women in Canada.

“Women are underrepresented in leadership positions in many industries, including the cannabis industry, despite their significant contribution to the sector,” says Tanya Watkins, Vice President, Corporate Affairs, Social Responsibility & Strategic Engagement at the OCS. “The OCS’s commitment to enabling a vibrant cannabis marketplace is tied to supporting a diverse and inclusive industry. We’re proud to sponsor Radicle Femmes, which celebrates the many contributions of women who continue pushing the legal cannabis industry forward.”

Radicle Femmes Schedule of Events

Panel Discussions (10 a.m. - 12:15 p.m.)

Women in Leadership will provide valuable insights and inspiration from accomplished women in leadership roles within the cannabis industry. The panel features Lucy Hu, Director of Refining Operations at Motif Labs, Sherry Boodram, CEO and Co-founder of CannDelta, Tanya Watkins, Vice President, Corporate Affairs, Social Responsibility & Strategic Engagement at the OCS, and Trina Fraser, Partner at Brazeau Seller Law.

Compliant Marketing and Brand Building will explore the fundamentals of brand building with insights from industry-leading marketers and influencers. The panel features Abi Roach, Strategic Advisor of Dope Brands Consulting, Allison Disney, U.S. Agency Lead at Sister Merci, Anna Li, also known as The Cannabinista, Cannabis Influencer and Content Creator, and Katie Pringle, CEO and Co-founder of Marigold PR.

Pathway to Funding is brought to you by The Panther Group and will delve into the challenges and opportunities for securing funding for cannabis-based businesses. Jordan Tritt, CEO and Founder will lead the presentation.

Lunch and Networking Sessions (12:15 - 2:00 p.m.)

A networking luncheon will provide a relaxed and approachable environment for attendees to engage with others in the cannabis community.

"We are honoured to serve as sponsors for this event, and provide financial guidance, education, and advocacy for women in the cannabis and alternative medicine sectors," expresses Jordan Tritt, CEO and Founder of The Panther Group.

Marigold PR has been a leading force in organizing events for women in cannabis since 2017, bringing together industry leaders, innovators, and enthusiasts to drive positive change and empower women in this dynamic sector. Radicle Femmes was created to pave the way for a more inclusive and prosperous future for women in cannabis.

Radicle Femmes invites potential partners to join in celebrating and promoting women in cannabis. Sponsorship packages are available and offer a unique opportunity to align your brand with this impactful event. For more information on sponsorship opportunities, please contact ddias@marigoldpr.com.

Esteemed media partners of the event include ADCANN, Cannabis MarketSpace, Cannabis Prospect Magazine, Cannabis Retailer, Grow Opportunity, and StratCann. Media representatives are encouraged to be part of this event. For more information, please contact brussell@marigoldpr.com.

Attendance at Radicle Femmes is strictly limited to those aged 19+. Pre-registration is required to guarantee your spot.

To stay up to date with event details, follow @radiclefemmes. For more information and to register for the event, please visit Eventbrite.



About Marigold PR

Established in 2016, Marigold PR has become a leading force in elevating the profile of the cannabis industry through strategic communications and high-impact events. As an award-winning public relations agency, Marigold PR's portfolio includes a diverse range of clients, from emerging startups to established industry leaders. Marigold PR has been instrumental in supporting and hosting high-profile cannabis events and conferences that serve as a nexus for like-minded businesses, thought leaders, and influencers in the cannabis space. For more information, visit https://marigoldpr.com/.

